It's been a minute since we found out that the old Quizno's on N. Reserve would be going away. The store was closed for a bit, but it was late 2020/early 2021 and those were wild times, we just thought that's what stores did for a while as they tried to navigate the pandemic. But in the weeks that followed, we learned the closure would be permanent. We would also soon learn of a franchise making plans to open their first Missoula location in the old Quiznos spot. And here we are almost a year after those plans came to light, welcoming Jersey Mike's Subs to Missoula!

MISSOULA, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO