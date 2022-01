Rudy Giuliani rarely gets good press these days, but it’s been especially bad as of late. Giuliani and the Trump campaign team coordinated a failed scheme to submit illegitimate Republican electors in several states the former president lost in 2020, according to a new report from CNN Thursday, published just days after the former New York mayor-turned-Trump lawyer was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO