Drinking can mean a lot of different things in Las Vegas. For some, it's about chugging a slushie mixed with vodka in a two-foot-tall plastic cup. For others, it's about blowing a mortgage payment on bottle service at the clubs. Other times, it's more rewarding to spend those dollars on a nice, robust glass of wine. However, the pandemic hasn't been easy on vino drinkers. Wine bars and lounges like the Hostile Grape at The M Resort and The Wine Cellar at the Rio remain "temporarily" closed. Even the regular tasting events by Rock 'n Roll Wine have been few and far between. But here's the good news: the wine scene in Las Vegas is better than ever with bars and restaurants being more selective about their lists and more ambitious about setting the right tone. Need proof? Just check out the following destinations for drinking the good stuff.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 DAYS AGO