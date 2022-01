Financials: March Bonds are currently 5 higher at 156’06, up 8 for the week. 10 Year Notes 1 lower at 128’17, down 3 for the week. % year notes are 2. 1 lower at 119’23 8 lower for the week. Yields are slightly higher on short-dated treasuries and slightly lower on the long bond. Comments by Fed Chair Powell were somewhat less hawkish as he testified that rates will be raised as needed to fight inflation, this also caused a sell-off in the dollar. Long-term support remains at 153’00 on March Bonds.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO