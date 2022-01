Twitter appears to have suffered an hours-long partial outage on Friday morning, with many users reporting the website as down in various parts of the world overnight.The reports of outages surged from 4,480 at around 4.40am to 37,419 at 6.55am, according to DownDetector. Initially, people reported not being able to access Twitter late on Thursday evening.User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 8:37 PM EST. https://t.co/qqqwagPRpH RT if you're also having problems #Twitterdown— Downdetector (@downdetector) January 21, 2022At least 53 per cent of the Twitter users declaring problems could not access the website, and 36 per cent of the...

