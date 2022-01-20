ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Chelsea Duo N'Golo Kante & Jorginho Named in EA Sports FIFA Team of the Year

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GZqYf_0dr71lFi00

Chelsea's Jorginho and N'Golo Kante have been named in the EA Sports FIFA Team of the Year for 2021.

The Blues had sevel players shortlisted amongst the 80 candidates for the Team of the Year, the equal most of any club.

However, only Jorginho and Kante made it into the final team come.

The award is Kante's fourth in five years as he joins his midfield partner Jorginho in his first EA Sports Team of the Year.

The award comes just days after the pair were named in the FIFA Pro World XI.

The Chelsea midfielders had a fantastic 2021, lifting the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup together in the Blues midfield.

Jorginho also went on to lift Euro 2020 at Wembley with his Italian side during the summer.

Jorginho also finished third in the Ballon d'Or votings, just behing Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski after a world class campaign for club and country.

Edouard Mendy and Antonio Rudiger were suprise omissions from the side, with the defensive duo contributing massively to Chelsea's historic Champions League winning campaign but missing out on the Team of the Year.

The Blues will be hoping that their midfielders can keep up their fine form which saw them named in the starting XI as they look to compete in every competition this season.

Full EA Sports FIFA Team of the Year:

Donnaruma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Dias, Cancelo, Kante, Jorginho, De Bruyne, Messi, Lewandowski, Mbappe

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Gouiri delivers for Nice; Messi back as PSG routs Reims

PARIS — Amine Gouiri scored with a Panenka penalty kick and delivered an assist Sunday for Nice to beat Metz 2-0 and return to second place in the French league behind runaway leader Paris Saint-Germain, which welcomed back Lionel Messi as it routed Reims 4-0. PSG got off to a slow start at the Parc des Princes Stadium but ended up in control with goals from Marco Verratti, Sergio Ramos and Danilo Pereira after Reims crumbled and collapsed in the second half.
SOCCER
The Independent

Arsenal vs Burnley confirmed line-ups ahead of Premier League fixture today

We are rapidly heading towards the end of January and Burnley have still played just 17 of their 38 Premier League games. Sean Dyche’s men have only played two league matches since the middle of December due to Covid and injury problems.Burnley currently sit bottom of the table but know positive results in their games in hand could prove vital in their bid to avoid the drop.Meanwhile, Tottenham’s late win at Leicester on Wednesday saw them leapfrog Arsenal, so this match is equally crucial for Mikel Arteta’s side if they are to keep pace in the top four race.Burnley have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Real Madrid stage late fightback to deny Elche memorable win

Real Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes to avoid an embarrassing LaLiga home defeat to Elche.The Valencians were on course for a memorable win at the Bernabeu as they led 2-0 after 82 minutes, with goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla.But Luka Modric got his side back in it from the spot and then Eder Militao made it 2-2 in the second minute of time added on as Carlo Ancellotti’s men extended their lead at the summit to four points.💪 That scoring feeling! @edermilitao | #RealMadridElche pic.twitter.com/i9eyHplrmf— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 23, 2022Osasuna beat Granada...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marquinhos
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Lionel Messi
The Independent

Real Madrid snatch late point as Barcelona win at the death

Real Madrid scored twice in the final 10 minutes to avoid an embarrassing LaLiga home defeat to Elche.The Valencians were on course for a memorable win at the Bernabeu as they led 2-0 after 82 minutes, with goals from Lucas Boye and Pere Milla.But Luka Modric got his side back in it from the spot and then Eder Militao made it 2-2 in the second minute of time added on as Carlo Ancellotti’s men extended their lead at the summit to four points.💪 That scoring feeling! @edermilitao | #RealMadridElche pic.twitter.com/i9eyHplrmf— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) January 23, 2022Barcelona also needed...
SOCCER
The Independent

Tottenham must seize the momentum as Antonio Conte fills club with hope before Chelsea test

The Tottenham Hotspur dressing room has been just like fans’ groups in the last two days. The players have been giddily sharing videos of the last few minutes at Leicester City. Of particular joy has been Antonio Conte going to hug a steward, which has naturally been pointed out to the manager.A glee has totally replaced a developing sense of gloom. The fretful questions people around the club had been asking have been totally washed away. They’re no longer wondering whether Conte could really walk, or if this is the most difficult situation he’s walked into.The talk is now only...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Team#Ea Sports Fifa Team#The Team Of The Year#The Uefa Champions League#Italian#Xi#Mbappe
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?

Crystal Palace’s newly rejuvenated squad have adapted to Patrick Vieira’s ideas quicker than many people thought they would.The departure of Roy Hodgson promised more free-flowing football but risked relegation from the Premier League.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Crystal Palace host LiverpoolSo far, Vieira has tipped the scales in his favour but just one league win in five games will leave him desperately craving a victory to move further away from the drop zone - they currently sit 11 points clear of 18th place Norwich.Palace face an incredibly difficult task of welcoming Liverpool to Selhurst Park this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jack Grealish put in his best Man City display at Southampton – Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes record signing Jack Grealish delivered “by far” his best performance in a Manchester City shirt during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Southampton Playmaker Grealish is yet to consistently hit top form for the Premier League leaders since arriving for £100million from boyhood club Aston Villa last summer.The England international, who has managed only two top-flight goals and a couple of assists this term, was unable to inspire City to victory on the south coast as their remarkable winning run ended at 12 games.He cut a frustrated figure at times and was involved in a first-half flash point with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool result: Five things we learned as Jurgen Klopp’s side win to close gap on Man City

Liverpool moved to within nine points of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table with an entertaining 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.Virgil van Dijk gave the visitors the lead in the eighth minute, thumping a bullet header beyond Vicente Guaita from an Andy Robertson corner. And Liverpool’s dominance was rewarded with a second shortly after the half hour mark when Robertson crossed for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to bring down and fire home at the back post.Palace finally got a foothold in the game towards the end of the first half and continued that urgency after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs West Ham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

A key clash in the battle for European places will be on show at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, where Manchester United host West Ham United.David Moyes’ side have been extremely impressive for the majority of this term and remain in fourth in the Premier League table, where a huge battle is developing between at least four sides.These teams met twice in short order earlier in the season, United winning in the league in dramatic fashion before the Hammers knocked them out of the Carabao Cup, but there’s arguably even more at stake this time around - in part due...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool see off Palace to close gap at top of Premier League table

Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace.Two Andrew Robertson assists helped the Reds take control, with Virgil Van Dijk and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on target in the first half.But Patrick Vieira’s side reduced the deficit through Odsonne Edouard at the start of the second period.𝐌 𝐎 𝐎 𝐃 pic.twitter.com/8B5PzPNStN— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 23, 2022In the end it took a string of saves from Alisson Becker to secure the win, with Fabinho adding a contentious penalty late on to wrap up a victory which keeps the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is AC Milan vs Juventus on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Serie A fixture

AC Milan host Juventus on Sunday night in Serie A, in a game which is typically huge for both teams and for Italian football as a whole.With Inter Milan out in front again this season, their San Siro rivals are closest and most likely to hunt them down and prevent a runaway success. The Rossoneri suffered a surprise loss to Spezia last time out though, so cannot afford more dropped points.Juve, meanwhile, are still battling to even break into the top four - though the teams in fourth and sixth, Atalanta and Lazio, fighting out a goalless draw on Saturday...
UEFA
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
795
Followers
6K+
Post
457K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy