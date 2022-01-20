Chelsea Duo N'Golo Kante & Jorginho Named in EA Sports FIFA Team of the Year

Chelsea's Jorginho and N'Golo Kante have been named in the EA Sports FIFA Team of the Year for 2021.

The Blues had sevel players shortlisted amongst the 80 candidates for the Team of the Year, the equal most of any club.

However, only Jorginho and Kante made it into the final team come.

The award is Kante's fourth in five years as he joins his midfield partner Jorginho in his first EA Sports Team of the Year.

The award comes just days after the pair were named in the FIFA Pro World XI.

The Chelsea midfielders had a fantastic 2021, lifting the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup together in the Blues midfield.

Jorginho also went on to lift Euro 2020 at Wembley with his Italian side during the summer.

Jorginho also finished third in the Ballon d'Or votings, just behing Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski after a world class campaign for club and country.

Edouard Mendy and Antonio Rudiger were suprise omissions from the side, with the defensive duo contributing massively to Chelsea's historic Champions League winning campaign but missing out on the Team of the Year.

The Blues will be hoping that their midfielders can keep up their fine form which saw them named in the starting XI as they look to compete in every competition this season.

Full EA Sports FIFA Team of the Year:

Donnaruma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Dias, Cancelo, Kante, Jorginho, De Bruyne, Messi, Lewandowski, Mbappe

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube