Susan Rouse has been in prison since 2013, when she was sentenced to more than 14 years after being convicted of embezzlement in Wake County. Rouse, who celebrated her 74th birthday on January 8, is serving her sentence in the honor-grade “Canary Unit,” a minimum-custody facility at the NC Correctional Institution for Women (NCCIW) in Raleigh.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO