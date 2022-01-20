ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea's Timo Werner Reveals First Team Breakthrough Was 'Hardest in My Career'

By Rob Calcutt
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 3 days ago

Chelsea attacker Timo Werner has revealed the toughest part of his career so far.

He joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2020, switching from the Bundesliga to the Premier League.

However, the 25-year-old has been unable to replicate the form he showed at his previous club, with his performances for them attracting the interest of some of Europe's other top teams.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGLwe_0dr71bQS00
IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Werner revealed what has been the toughest part of his career so far.

"For me coming to the first team was not the hardest in my career. To stay there and prove yourself was the hardest thing. So many players have the talent to come to this point.

"When you come to the first team you sit on the bench for weeks, months, maybe years. To go through this and to say 'no, I go through it. I stay here, that's where I want to go', that's the hardest thing."

The German international was crucial in Chelsea's road to Champions League glory last season, particularly when he scored in the semi-final second leg against competition giants Real Madrid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBSQy_0dr71bQS00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He has made 71 appearances for the Blues since his arrival in 2020, scoring 18 goals and assisting a further 19.

This season he has played 19 games for the club, with six goals and three assists to his name for the current campaign, which has seen him sidelined due to injury and testing positive for Covid-19, resulting in ten missed games.

