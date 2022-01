Inflation is the #1 problem that most businesses and consumers share at the present time. The Biden Administration’s popularity is ultra-low, despite strong GDP growth. This is because inflation is the #1 problem that most businesses and consumers share at the present time. Naturally, consumers are becoming increasingly frustrated every time they go to a gas station or grocery store. Furthermore, businesses are finding it harder to plan as prices of key components continue to rise. This uncertainty causes businesses to raise their prices, which creates even more inflation, especially as services costs rise.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO