Pets

Kate Middleton Matched With a Puppy in a Chic Tan Monochrome Look

By Alyssa Bailey
Cosmopolitan
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKate Middleton and Prince William did their second joint engagement of the year together today, one day after their first. And this time, the Duchess of Cambridge bonded with a puppy and even matched the adorable animal with her all-tan look. Kate visited Clitheroe Community Hospital in northeast England with her...

Hello Magazine

Pippa Middleton dresses down in funky print after sister Kate's 40th

Pippa Middleton may have been dressing down on Monday afternoon, but Kate's younger sister still looked as chic as can be, wearing one of her favourite tartan coats by Alexa Chung. Underneath her swish outerwear staple, she rocked a classic all black ensemble, which included a cosy roll neck, and finished off the look with crisp white trainers by Jimmy Choo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Prince William Is Facing a New Round of Accusations About His Alleged Affair With Rose Hanbury on Twitter

On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William and Hanbury first set Twitter ablaze in 2019, with claims that William had cheated on Kate during her pregnancy with their third child Prince Louis. When a British publication published details of the affair in April, William took immediate legal action against them and sent a warning to other outlets forbidding them from repeating the “false and highly damaging” claims first published in US outlet InTouch — and yes, you’re correct, this was all happening in the same timeline in which Meghan Markle was being told to keep quiet and limit her responses to the media’s unfair and inflammatory stories about her.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kate Middleton Debuts Hair Change After Celebrating Her 40th Birthday

Kate Middleton is sporting a new 'do following her 40th birthday. Stepping out Wednesday for her first public outing of 2022 with her husband Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge debuted a slightly darker brunette hue and shorter hairstyle, styled in a signature blowout in a departure from her recent curly stylings. Visiting the Foundling Museum in honor of the U.K.'s first children's charity, Middleton paired her new hairstyle with a black turtleneck and pants paired with a long blue coat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Prince Albert of Monaco's Four Children Appear in Their First Public Photo Together

Prince Albert of Monaco's four children have appeared in their first public photo together. Jazmin Grimaldi, Albert's 29-year-old daughter from his brief relationship with American Tamara Rotolo, recently shared a slideshow of images on Instagram looking back on highlights from 2021. One snap showed her with her arms around her half-siblings: Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, Albert's 18-year-old son with Nicole Coste, who met the prince while working as a flight attendant in 1997, and 7-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, his children with Princess Charlene.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
romper.com

Meghan Markle Posed Just Like Princess Diana In Her First Photo With Daughter Lilibet

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to share their very first photo of daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana with the world, they did it on their own terms. The couple wore jeans, along with 2-year-old son Archie, and made the photo about their love for each other as a family. Much as Prince Harry’s own mother Princess Diana always tried to keep things focused on her children. Which is why Meghan’s pose with Lilibet in their first Christmas card as a family of four was so especially poignant. It looked just like a photo of Princess Diana smiling up at her own baby boy decades earlier. The pose of a mother who loves her baby.
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Queen Elizabeth Left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Out of Her 2021 Christmas Address

On December 25, Queen Elizabeth II gave an emotional Christmas address—but there were a couple of royal family members who were left out. Most of the Queen's annual broadcast (which you can read in its entirety here) was dedicated to the memory of her late husband, Prince Philip, who passed in April 2021. However, the royal matriarch did name-check her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William, and his wife Kate Middleton while speaking of Philip's legacy.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Why Kate Middleton Looks So Different in Those New Palace Portraits

There's something about Kate. It's not that she looks unrecognizable in her latest portraits, taken by Italian fashion photographer Paolo Roversi and released by the Cambridges in celebration of the Duchess's 40th birthday earlier this week — it's more that they feel somehow revealing. Like the public is getting a glimpse of a softer side of Kate, one which typically hides behind the lacquered shell of perfect, glossy blowout.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Freezes Princes Charles, Harry Due To Their Scandals But Rewards Favorite Son Prince Andrew?

Queen Elizabeth allegedly created decrees that would freeze out Prince Charles, Camilla, and Harry. Queen Elizabeth reportedly has a special relationship with her third child, Prince Andrew. When the latter was born, the queen was more prepared to become a mom because she was much older compared to when she had Prince Charles and Princess Anne. Therefore, she was more involved in Prince Andrew’s life compared to the latter’s older siblings.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Palace announces Princess’ engagement

The Belgian royals have a wedding to look forward to in the New Year! On Monday, the Belgian Royal Palace announced the engagement of King Philippe’s niece Princess Maria Laura. The 33 year old royal is engaged to William Isvy. The bride-to-be, who is the granddaughter of former King...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

11 of the most lavish gifts Kate Middleton has received from the royal family

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, the Duchess of Cambridge has received several royal family heirlooms. These have included some special pieces from Princess Diana's jewellery collection, as well as precious treasures from the Queen. Her Majesty has also bestowed various honours upon her granddaughter-in-law. Take a look at some...
WORLD
shefinds

A MAJOR Bombshell About Kate Middleton's Relationship With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Leaked

The rift between brothers Prince William and Prince Harry has reportedly taken its toll on Kate Middleton, as a royal insider has suggested that the Duchess of Cambridge is “really, really upset” about everything that has happened since Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family earlier this year. We aren’t surprised to hear this, given the revelations that came out in Christopher Andersen’s explosive new book, Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, which alleged that Prince Harry and Kate had a very close relationship once upon a time.
CELEBRITIES

