Public Health

Researchers simulate SARS-COV-2 transmission and infection on airline flights

Science Daily
 6 days ago

When simulating the dispersion of droplets of different sizes generated by coughing, talking, and breathing activities in an airline cabin by an infected person, researchers found that SARS-CoV-2 virus contained in such droplets traveled...

www.sciencedaily.com

IFLScience

Wild Leopard Infected With SARS-CoV-2 Found In India – But How?

A wild Indian Leopard has been found to be infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It’s unclear how the free-ranging big cat caught the infection, but the researcher’s preliminary study suggests it was “possibly” the result of a spillover from humans. The researchers' findings,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
earth.com

Pigs are highly resistant to SARS-CoV-2 infection

While many animal species, including minks, dogs, cats, hamsters, or lions, can become ill when exposed to SARS-CoV-2, pigs seem to be quasi-immune. Even if they can be infected by the virus when exposed to high doses, the infection is most of the times self-limited and they neither show any clinical symptoms, nor transmit the virus to other animals or to humans. A research team led by Iowa State University set out to find why are pigs so resistant to infection with the new coronavirus.
ANIMALS
NIH Director's Blog

Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2: Genomics, transmissibility, and responses to current COVID-19 vaccines

Currently, the SARS-CoV-2 has been spread worldwide as the Omicron variant. This variant is a heavily mutated virus and designated as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO). WHO cautioned that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 held a very high risk of infection, reigniting anxieties about the economy's recovery from the two-year pandemic. The extensively mutated Omicron variant is likely to spread internationally, posing a high risk of infection surges with serious repercussions in some areas. According to preliminary data, the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has a higher risk of reinfection. On the other hand, whether the current COVID-19 vaccines could effectively resistant the new strain is still under investigation. However, there is very limited information on the current situation of the Omicron variant, such as genomics, transmissibility, efficacy of vaccines, treatment, and management. This review focused on the genomics, transmission, and effectiveness of vaccines against the Omicron variant, which will be helpful for further investigation of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Common cold coronaviruses hinder antibody immune response to SARS-CoV-2 infection

Prior infection with coronaviruses that cause the common cold impedes the antibody immune response against SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19. The results from St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appeared in print today in the journal Cell Host and Microbe. "The findings highlight an additional factor that contributes to the...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

'Decoy' protein works against multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants, researchers report

A drug treatment that acts as a decoy against SARS-CoV-2 was highly effective at preventing death and lung damage in humanized animal models of severe COVID-19 disease, according to a Nature Chemical Biology study from researchers at the University of Illinois Chicago. The study suggests that the drug has the potential to treat COVID-19 patients, including those who are infected with aggressive SARS-CoV-2 variants.
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Researchers simulate behavior of living 'minimal cell' in three dimensions

Scientists report that they have built a living "minimal cell" with a genome stripped down to its barest essentials -- and a computer model of the cell that mirrors its behavior. By refining and testing their model, the scientists say they are developing a system for predicting how changes to the genomes, living conditions or physical characteristics of live cells will alter how they function.
SCIENCE
skepticalraptor.com

Fertility impacts of COVID vaccines and SARS-CoV-2 infections

A new peer-reviewed article examined the effect of COVID-19 vaccines and SARS-CoV-2 on the fertility of men and women. Spoiler alert — the vaccine has no impact on fertility, but a COVID-19 infection lowers male fertility. For some reason, one of the major tropes of the anti-vaccine world is...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Researchers identify immunological markers for SARS-CoV-2 reinfection

Tracking new hotspots of SARS-CoV-2 will become more important as the virus evolves and becomes endemic. New variants may be more contagious than previous ones -- and escape vaccines. Serum biomarkers, identified in rhesus macaques, can differentiate between primary infection and reinfection. A tool utilizing these biomarkers may help identify surges in reinfection, scientists noted.
SCIENCE
Virginia Mercury

Alpha then delta and now omicron: six questions answered as COVID-19 cases once again surge

Guest column by Sara Sawyer, University of Colorado Boulder; Arturo Barbachano-Guerrero, University of Colorado Boulder, and Cody Warren, University of Colorado Boulder Editor’s note: The omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, has fueled a rapid surge in cases globally. We asked a team of virologists and immunologists from the University of Colorado […] The post Alpha then delta and now omicron: six questions answered as COVID-19 cases once again surge appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
SCIENCE
biospace.com

COVID-19 Brief: Omicron Mutating, Lasting Longer and Killing Faster

As Omicron continues to dominate globally, research is coming in every day on this highly contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2. Take a look. A Subvariant of Omicron ID’ed in Washington State and Houston. Two cases of a subvariant of the Omicron variant have been identified in Washington state. It appears...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Current vaccines teach T cells to fight Omicron

Scientists at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) have found that four COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, J&J/Janssen, and Novavax) prompt the body to make effective, long-lasting T cells against SARS-CoV-2. These T cells can recognize SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern, including Delta and Omicron. "The vast majority of T cell responses...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Nano-sized vesicles with ACE2 receptor could prevent, treat infection from current and future strains of SARS-CoV-2

Scientists at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Northwestern Medicine have identified natural extracellular vesicles containing the ACE2 protein (evACE2) in the blood of COVID-19 patients that can block infection from broad strains of SARS-CoV-2 virus in preclinical studies. The study was published today in Nature Communications.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

Viral infection and transmission in a large, well-traced outbreak caused by the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant

The SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant has spread rapidly worldwide. To provide data on its virological profile, we here report the first local transmission of Delta in mainland China. All 167 infections could be traced back to the first index case. Daily sequential PCR testing of quarantined individuals indicated that the viral loads of Delta infections, when they first become PCR-positive, were on average ~1000 times greater compared to lineage A/B infections during the first epidemic wave in China in early 2020, suggesting potentially faster viral replication and greater infectiousness of Delta during early infection. The estimated transmission bottleneck size of the Delta variant was generally narrow, with 1-3 virions in 29 donor-recipient transmission pairs. However, the transmission of minor iSNVs resulted in at least 3 of the 34 substitutions that were identified in the outbreak, highlighting the contribution of intra-host variants to population-level viral diversity during rapid spread.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Science Daily

Breakthrough COVID-19 infections spur strong antibody responses

A recent study looked at the strength, durability and breadth of neutralizing antibody responses generated by breakthrough infections in individuals vaccinated against SARS-CoV2. The findings are published this week in Cell, one of the scientific journals of Cell Press. Alexandra Walls and David Veesler in the Department of Biochemistry at...
SEATTLE, WA

Community Policy