Even though the Tennessee Titans lost in the NFL playoffs on Saturday, running back Derrick Henry was thankful he made it back on the field for the game. Henry sustained a fractured foot on Oct. 31 and missed the Titans’ final nine games of the regular season. But when Tennessee opened the postseason on Saturday, the Titans had the former Alabama All-American in the backfield against the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO