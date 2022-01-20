7 Chic Winter Styling Tips We Learned From TikTok

Click here to read the full article. PARIS – French luxury brand Hermès has named Gregoris Pyrpylis its director of beauty creation.
In the role, he will report to Agnès de Villers, chief executive officer of Hermès Parfum et Beauté, and also be under the supervision of Pierre-Alexis Dumas, the group's artistic director.
“We create Hermès Beauty objects by combining views and approaches coming from multiple savoir-faire that compliment and enrich each other, in the service of an artistic vision expressed in the object, material, color, gesture and eco-responsibility,” de Villers said in a statement.
“An expert in colors, textures and gestures that allow beauty to be expressed and enhanced, Gregoris will be a driving force behind Hermès Beauty,” she continued.
“With Gregoris, we share the same approach to everyday beauty, revealing personality, bringing elegance, comfort and pleasure,” said Dumas, who called Pyrpylis “a craftsman.”
Hermès, which has had a longstanding fragrance business, ventured into the world of color cosmetics in March 2020, starting with lipsticks. Its makeup offer has since expanded to include blush and nail polish.
