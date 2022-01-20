7 Chic Winter Styling Tips We Learned From TikTok

There's something so magical about a winter wedding, which is why my fiancé and I decided to get married in February. In less than a month, we'll be tying the knot surrounded by family and friends, delicious food, and luxurious winter looks. It can be tricky dressing for the weather this time of year with the potential for snow and extreme cold, but with a little creativity, it's easy to put together an outfit that's both stylish and practical. And while we're sure you have been putting a lot of thought into your dress or formalwear for the day itself, it's just as important to look and feel your best during rehearsal dinner, so we're here to help you find a magical ensemble in winter wedding white.

