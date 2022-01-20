ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

7 Chic Winter Styling Tips We Learned From TikTok

By Kyra Alessandrini
Byrdie
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok has quickly asserted itself as one of the go-to social media apps for fashion content. From designers sharing the behind-the-scenes of their creative processes to micro-influencers revealing their style hacks, there’s fashion content for everyone on the platform. In fact, the fashion hashtag has been viewed over 115 billion times...

www.byrdie.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Quite Simply a List of Our Favorite Wear-Anywhere Tees—Starting at $6

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If there’s one closet staple that we all strive to get right, it is a basic tee that ticks all the right boxes. They may be a humble wardrobe piece, but are absolutely crucial as the most simple layering essential that goes with just about everything—a classic pair of jeans, your go-to blazer, dressy skirts for the office and beyond. Other factors that make a tee so da*n essential: they never go out of style, are an everlasting basic spared from...
APPAREL
Life and Style Weekly

2022 Celebrity Hair Transformations: Color Changes, Dramatic Haircuts and Chic Styles

With a new year comes the inspiration to try out new things, and celebrities are proving that true with their beautiful and bold hair transformations in 2022. Several stars have already visited their favorite salons to start fresh with a chic cut, trend-setting color or some extra length with the help of extensions. Some are opting for a natural finished look while others are deciding to go all out with their eye-catching styles.
HAIR CARE
Byrdie

Winter 2022 Haircut Trends: '90s Layers, French Fringe, and More

Thanks in part to Olivia Rodrigo, 2021 felt like the year of déjà vu. And it's looking like that same nostalgic energy will seep into 2022, too. This winter, stylists are predicting a revival of popular hairstyles from years past. But considering nostalgia is at an all-time peak right now (it's officially reboot season, y'all!), this shouldn't come as a surprise. It only makes sense that same longing for the past would shape 2022's biggest haircut trends.
HAIR CARE
thespruce.com

8 Must-Know Tips for a Tidier Home From the Queen of Cleaning TikTok

If you told someone in 2017 that in five years cleaning tips and tricks would be the social media sensation sweeping the globe (literally), they wouldn’t believe you. But here and now, cleaning TikTok—better known as #cleantok—is the video trend people can’t stop watching: Videos tagged with #cleantok have more than 29.1 billion (yes, with a B) views on TikTok, and on Instagram, more than 6.5 million posts carry a cleaning hashtag.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Fashion Trends#Retail Brand Partnerships#The Industry
coveteur.com

The Chic Essentials to Complete Your Winter Getaway Wardrobe

Winter vacations are not solely about fleeing from the cold temperatures and flurry forecasts. Instead, we’re embracing it all as we plan upcoming adventures that take us to the top of a black diamond slope or park us right in front of the hearth of a secluded cabin’s fireplace. With pieces from the new Rebecca Taylor collection, we’re packing our bags with chic, cozy, seasonal gems to wear for any sort of escape. Explore what to wear below.
APPAREL
brides.com

9 Bridal Fashion Trends We Learned From the Royals

To say the royal family has an effect on bridal fashion trends would be a vast understatement. The wide-reaching, global impact of what monarchs and similar royal figures choose to adorn themselves with on their wedding day has long been cause for conversation. With a backdrop as iconic as Westminster Abbey and a tradition as historic as the royal wedding, it’s unsurprising that something as seemingly simple as picking a dress with sleeves or wearing a colorful engagement ring can impart such long-lasting changes on the industry.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Byrdie

11 Winter Rehearsal Dinner Outfits to Celebrate in Seasonal Style

There's something so magical about a winter wedding, which is why my fiancé and I decided to get married in February. In less than a month, we'll be tying the knot surrounded by family and friends, delicious food, and luxurious winter looks. It can be tricky dressing for the weather this time of year with the potential for snow and extreme cold, but with a little creativity, it's easy to put together an outfit that's both stylish and practical. And while we're sure you have been putting a lot of thought into your dress or formalwear for the day itself, it's just as important to look and feel your best during rehearsal dinner, so we're here to help you find a magical ensemble in winter wedding white.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Life Hacks
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Byrdie

Rihanna Wore a Fuzzy Bucket Hat, So We All Bought This Fuzzy Bucket Hat

A single article of clothing can take the internet by storm. Whether it’s the fit, trend, or color we just can’t shake, some pieces hit different. But what makes fashion go viral? With Unpacking the Appeal, we’re digging into the most-loved clothes on the internet and figuring out why they make us go absolutely bananas. Plus, more on the trend, shopping, and styling details to satiate your style palette.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Byrdie

How Fashion TikTok Changed My Disability Narrative

At the start of each year, like most people, I take time to reflect and set goals. Sitting in a coffee shop, I look back on the ones I set the year before—some accomplished, some not—and think through what I actually want for the year ahead, and who I’m becoming as the time flies.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WWD

Hermès Names Beauty Creation Director

Click here to read the full article. PARIS – French luxury brand Hermès has named Gregoris Pyrpylis its director of beauty creation. In the role, he will report to Agnès de Villers, chief executive officer of Hermès Parfum et Beauté, and also be under the supervision of Pierre-Alexis Dumas, the group’s artistic director.More from WWDThe Top Trending 2021 Holiday Beauty Gift IdeasHermès RTW Spring 2022Hermès Men's Spring 2022 “We create Hermès Beauty objects by combining views and approaches coming from multiple savoir-faire that compliment and enrich each other, in the service of an artistic vision expressed in the object, material, color, gesture and eco-responsibility,” de Villers said in a statement. “An expert in colors, textures and gestures that allow beauty to be expressed and enhanced, Gregoris will be a driving force behind Hermès Beauty,” she continued. “With Gregoris, we share the same approach to everyday beauty, revealing personality, bringing elegance, comfort and pleasure,” said Dumas, who called Pyrpylis “a craftsman.” Hermès, which has had a longstanding fragrance business, ventured into the world of color cosmetics in March 2020, starting with lipsticks. Its makeup offer has since expanded to include blush and nail polish.
BUSINESS
WWD

Vanessa Seward’s New Style Guide Is Not About Parisian Chic

PARIS — Vanessa Seward has often been described as the quintessential “Parisienne.”. If anyone could capitalize on the aura of Parisian chic, it’s the Argentine-born designer, who graduated through the ranks of Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent to take the creative helm of Azzaro in 2003, and eventually launch her own label in 2015. The problem is, she doesn’t buy into the concept.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Architectural Digest

5 Feng Shui Tips From TikTok’s Resident Expert

When you think of TikTok, the word chaos probably comes to mind—with its manic dance videos, screaming teens, and argumentative live streams. On the contrary, the app doesn’t necessarily evoke thoughts of serenity or productivity, but this is changing: Over the past year, a handful of creators have been turning their attention toward improving the lives of those around them by doling out friendly and digestible advice in the short-video format.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Byrdie

How a Decades-Old Product Became TikTok's Favorite Skincare Find

Ironically, the most difficult battle I’ve gone through with my skin occurred when I first started in the beauty industry. After years of practicing skincare minimalism—partly because I was on a college student’s budget and primarily because it had always worked for me—I was suddenly granted access to hundreds of free beauty samples when I started my first job at a magazine. In an effort to jump headfirst into my new career (and to see what I’d been missing), I did what many people in my situation would do: I put absolutely all of it on my face.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ABC 4

Tips on styling a graphic tee live from Beaver

When traveling to Beaver, one must purchase some local merch. Deena and Surae are sporting their “I Heart Beaver” T-shirts and are sharing tips on styling a basic graphic tee. They talk all things printed jeans, layering shirts, sundresses, and jackets.
BEAVER, UT
Footwear News

Kristen Stewart is Mad for Plaid in Velvety Suit and Sleek Metallic Loafers

Kristen Stewart gave suiting a punk rock edge for a “Spencer” screening in New York City this week. The “Twilight” star suited up in a Bella Freud suit, which featured a maroon, navy and white pattern. The blazer and pants featured a velvety texture, giving her ensemble a relaxed softness. Stylist Tara Swennen paired the set with a sultry black lace crop top by Dolce and Gabbana, featuring a deep neckline. The look was finished with Stewart’s go-to silver lock necklace by Jillian Dempsey. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Swennen (@taraswennen) When it came to shoes, Swennen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Byrdie

6 Ways Virgil Abloh Changed Fashion Forever

Today, Louis Vuitton presented its Men’s Fall-Winter 2022 Collection as part of Paris Fashion Week. It was Virgil Abloh’s last collection ever for the luxury brand, and his unique artistic touch was palpably felt all throughout the show. Similar to previous Louis Vuitton debuts, the new collection live-stream presented as an artistic performance. It featured choreography, a diverse selection of models, and, of course, Abloh’s cutting-edge designs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Brings Sporty Glam to Date Night in Red Puffer, Jersey & Amina Muaddi Crystal Sandals

Rihanna’s penchant for mixing unexpected pieces remains unmatched, which she proved on a date night with A$AP Rocky in New York City. While in Manhattan for dinner, the Fenty Beauty founder stepped out with Rocky in a red Balenciaga puffer coat. The winter-ready number was layered over a  printed blue, black and red jersey minidress, and given a toasty spin with matching blue Miu Miu gloves. Rihanna’s look was complete with an embroidered black R13 baseball cap, giving her ensemble a distinctly sporty vibe. When it came to footwear, Rihanna added a dose of formal glamour with Amina Muaddi sandals. The Grammy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy