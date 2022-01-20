ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaia Gerber gets a warm embrace from beau Austin Butler as they pick up groceries in Los Angeles

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

They've been rumored to be an item since last year when they were spotted embarking on a trip out of town before Christmas.

And Kaia Gerber felt the love as she received a warm embrace from Austin Butler while the pair picked up groceries in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon.

The 20-year-old supermodel sported a pair of athletic shorts with a sweatshirt while walking her dog with the actor, 30, after stopping by the LA-favorite Erewhon market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxJfz_0dr70ZZf00
Lovers in LA: Kaia Gerber felt the love as she received a warm embrace from Austin Butler while the pair picked up groceries in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon

Kaia was dressed down for the outdoor adventure and wore a grey Gerber University sweatshirt with navy blue Nike spandex shorts.

She pounded the pavement in a pair of matching trainers with tall socks, and carried an olive green purse across her shoulder.

Her dark brown hair was worn naturally wavy and she wore a face mask to protect herself amid surging cases of COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3anpNA_0dr70ZZf00
Shop til you drop: The 20-year-old supermodel sported a pair of athletic shorts with a sweatshirt while walking her dog with the actor, 30, after stopping by the LA-favorite Erewhon market
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hmU1V_0dr70ZZf00
Casual: Kaia was dressed down for the outdoor adventure and wore a grey Gerber University sweatshirt with navy blue Nike spandex shorts

Athleisure: She pounded the pavement in a pair of matching trainers with tall socks, and carried an olive green purse across her shoulder

Austin stayed equally casual wearing a Run To The Sun white T-shirt with a pair of blue sweatpants.

He carried a heavy bag of goodies from the trendy grocery store and made sure to stay safe amid the pandemic by wearing a face covering.

Kaia and Austin have only recently been linked together after she split from Jacob Elordi just months ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNxvu_0dr70ZZf00
Comfort first: Austin stayed equally casual wearing a Run To The Sun white T-shirt with a pair of blue sweatpants 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17W1iv_0dr70ZZf00
Let's eat! He carried a heavy bag of goodies from the trendy grocery store and made sure to stay safe amid the pandemic by wearing a face covering

A source told PEOPLE the pair 'are in fact dating' and that 'all of her friends think they are so adorable' together.

'It's a total step up from her last relationship and she knows it too,' said the insider, referencing Kaia's ex Jacob. They continued: 'She seems really happy. All of her friends think he's really cute.'

Prior to her relationship with Elordi, Kaia was briefly involved with Pete Davidson.

Austin was in a relationship with Vanessa Hudgens for nearly nine years, and the former couple announced their split in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BP2n6_0dr70ZZf00
New love: Kaia and Austin have only recently been linked together after she split from Jacob Elordi just months ago

Comments / 0

