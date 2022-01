For a number of years, one of the most popular breweries in the US could not get their beers distributed to Montana. That would be Dogfish Head Brewery, located in Delaware, who finally made their return to the state in late 2019. As someone who was a big fan of Dogfish Head (and especially their 90-Minute IPA) from back when I lived on the east coast, I was definitely excited to see these favorite beers pop back up in Missoula.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 8 DAYS AGO