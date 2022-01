This post was written by Peter DeCraene, a 2021-22 Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellow at the Library of Congress. College football fans are familiar with half-time shows where marching bands create detailed formations on the field. The same idea was used more than one hundred years ago to create patriotic images during World War I, like the picture of the Statue of Liberty shown here. Photographers Arthur S. Mole and John D. Thomas organized thousands of men and women in the U.S. Armed Services, from bases across the country, to create these “living photographs.” These photographs can provide interesting puzzles for students in math and design classes or prompt discussions about patriotism and propaganda for students in social studies classes.

