Wisconsin State

Gov. Evers Joins AG Kaul, Lawmakers, Advocates in Push to Defend Reproductive Healthcare Access in Wisconsin

By Gov. Tony Evers
Urban Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today, together with Attorney General Josh Kaul, Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin and other reproductive healthcare advocates, State Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison), Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison), and other Democratic lawmakers, called on the Legislature to defend access to reproductive healthcare in Wisconsin by passing Senate Bill...

urbanmilwaukee.com

NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Lisa Subeck
NBC News

New York judge strikes down state mask mandate

A New York judge struck down the state's mask mandate on Monday, one week before it was due to expire, ruling the governor overstepped her authority in imposing a rule that needed to have been passed by the state legislature. Judge Thomas Rademaker of New York State Supreme Court on...
CBS News

If not a full-scale invasion, what might a Russian attack on Ukraine look like? We've seen it before.

Kyiv, Ukraine — The U.S. government's warning that Russia could launch a cyberattack targeting America's critical infrastructure likely surprised very few Ukrainians. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Holly Williams and her team have been reporting on Russia's aggression in Ukraine — in its many forms — since Vladimir Putin's forces last invaded in 2014.
