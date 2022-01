Pooh Shiesty to remain in jail after his motion for bond was denied until his sentencing. Pooh Shiesty’s promising rap career was stalled last summer after he was indicted by the feds on several charges stemming from alleged acts of violence he committed in the Miami area. One of the most surprising things to link him to the crimes was a serial number on a hundred dollar bill he posted in his money spread on Instagram that was also found at the scene of the crime.

