‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Star Temuera Morrison Says Ewoks Were “Great to Work With”

By Miguel Fernandez
starwarsnewsnet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemuera Morrison may have confirmed that Ewoks will appear in The Book of Boba Fett. In a recent video from Buzzfeed, he and Ming-Na Wen were given a series of questions to see which Star Wars villain they are most like. One of them included a picture of an Ewok, and...

www.starwarsnewsnet.com

willmarradio.com

'The Book of Boba Fett' stars weigh in on show's "Mos Vespa" controversy

The third episode of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett proved pretty divisive with the Star Wars fanbase, all thanks to some space scooters. The Robert Rodriguez-directed episode sees Temuera Morrison's bounty hunter-turned crime boss hiring a group of young cyborg thugs, but their appearance -- and their candy-colored, arguably Earth-bound hovering scooters -- drew flak from some fans. Many made references to Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, or to Griff Tannen's hoverboard gang in Back to the Future 2, or Rodriguez's Spy Kids series.
The Independent

The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars fans complain about ‘incredibly sloppy’ plot hole in latest episode

Star Wars fans have complained after noticing an unexplained plot hole in the latest episode of the Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett.Released weekly on the streaming service, the series follows former bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) as he establishes himself as a Tatooine crimelord.Minor spoilers follow for The Book of Boba Fett episode four...In this week’s episode, we are shown the events leading up to Fett’s appearance in The Mandalorian – including his quest to reclaim his armour. We know from The Mandalorian that Fett’s famous armour makes its way into the possession of Cobb...
Esquire

The Book of Boba Fett

I had a feeling during this week's episode of The Book of Boba Fett. Maybe you got it, too. It was around the time when the show introduced a merry band of droided-out gang members, riding around multi-colored bikes. It returned when Danny Trejo appeared as a mysterious Rancor keeper. Finally, I knew what it was when I saw that, like Episode One, Robert Rodriguez directed this installment.
Primetimer

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen weigh in on The Book of Boba Fett's controversy over the Tusken Raider characters

"(Their portrayal) was better than it was (in the films),” Morrison said at the TV press tour. “Then I read (in the script that) we were throwing dead bodies just on the fire and I was going, ‘Oh, hang on, we got to put a bit of ceremony into this.’ But they are the Indigenous of the sands of Tatooine, and I was creating a little bit more history about their own culture — and I was pulling from my own culture, in a way, in terms of the ceremonies and preparing the warrior and preparing a weapon. And Boba has never experienced a real family before — with the young Tuskens and the old Tuskens — and protecting their land.” Wen added: “We knew so little about the Tuskens, and (the show) really gave them an incredible backstory. … I thought all those elements really enrich who the Tuskens are, … and (setting the bodies on fire) was part of Star Wars, with A New Hope, whether it’s the Jawas, when they were attacked, there is this ceremonious desire on Tatooine to burn the bodies as opposed to letting them lie out in the open in the desert.”
Joplin Globe

Joe Hadsall: 'Book of Boba Fett' a perfect 'Star Wars' story

Others may watch "The Book of Boba Fett" and think that nothing about this looks like "Star Wars." But the more I watch, the more I realize it would work only in the "Star Wars" universe. The third of seven episodes in this new spinoff series released on Wednesday. "The...
Collider

'Book of Boba Fett': Who Was That Wookiee Working for the Hutt Twins?

The Book of Boba Fett’s second episode treated viewers to an hour's worth of expansive Tattoine lore and shocking character reveals. After Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) try to identify the captured Night Wind assassin, the two leave Garsa Fwip’s (Jennifer Beals) cantina to a bustling street. Enter Jabba the Hutts’ cousins, a pair of Huttenese twins who bring with them a mysterious black-furred Wookiee whom Fett refers to as a gladiator. At this point, audiences are likely asking themselves what the Mustafar is going on. We’ve gathered the history of this armored, rifle-toting Kashyyykian: Black Krrsantan.
d23.com

D23 Inside Disney Episode 122 | Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen and Temuera Morrison on The Book of Boba Fett

D23 Expo 2022 news; Turning Red will premiere exclusively on Disney+; a premiere date and starry voice cast are announced for Disney Junior’s Alice’s Wonderland Bakery; ABC has ordered an additional season of the global phenomenon Grey’s Anatomy; The Beatles: Get Back – The Rooftop Concert will get an IMAX release; and the Encanto motion picture soundtrack has topped the Billboard 200 Chart. Plus, The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen discuss first impressions, the power of Disney animation, creating the dazzling series, and… a potential musical episode?!
Columbian

‘Star Wars’ glossary helps with ‘Book of Boba Fett’

Set immediately after the events of “The Mandalorian” Season 2, “The Book of Boba Fett” follows the former bounty hunter as he tries to establish himself as the newest crime lord of Tatooine. Even casual “Star Wars” fans probably recognize Tatooine as the planet where everything...
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett: Star Wars Fans Are Obsessed With Black Krrsantan

The Book of Boba Fett has released three episodes on Disney+, and fans are already obsessed with one character. Black Krrsantan is a Wookiee and bounty hunter who made his live-action debut last week after originally appearing in Darth Vader #1 seven years ago. The character was a staple in the Doctor Aphra comics, and folks cannot get enough of him. In fact, he's been a hot topic on Twitter these past couple of weeks.
FanSided

Did you catch the Star Wars Rebels callback in The Book of Boba Fett?

The speeder chase sequence inThe Book of Boba Fett Chapter 3 has gotten mixed reactions from Star Wars fans thus far, some calling it too slow, others appreciating subtle callbacks to the prequel films (think the Coruscant chase in Attack of the Clones). But some fans also pointed out a quick but meaningful reference in that scene that ties back to Star Wars: Rebels.
FanSided

shopDisney adds new Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Collectible Key

Attention shopDisney Collectible Key fans! The newest Star Wars key is here and it’s themed around the Disney Plus series The Book of Boba Fett. The bounty hunter is back with his own series and now you can add his Collectible Key to your Star Wars Collection! If you don’t have a Star Wars collection yet, today might be the day you start one.
flickeringmyth.com

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Episode 4 Review – ‘The Gathering Storm’

Chris Connor reviews the fourth episode of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett…. One of the most surprising things about The Book of Boba Fett to date has been its heavy reliance on filling in the five-year gap between Return of The Jedi and the events of The Mandalorian. This has earned some mixed feedback from the fanbase and arguably detracted from what is the core narrative of the show. ‘The Gathering Storm’ continues in this vein with the episodes opening half hour largely recounting how Fett first came into contact with Fennec Shand, as teased in ‘The Gunslinger’ episode of The Mandalorian’s first season.
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

Star Wars: 'The Book Of Boba Fett' Plummeting On Rotten Tomatoes, IMDb

Disney and Lucasfilm have another Star Wars disaster on their hands as fans are rejecting The Book of Boba Fett which is apparent by the fact that ratings are plummeting on both Rotten Tomatoes and IMDb. The Book of Bobba Fett's Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes continues to drop as...
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’ Season 2 Will Arrive This Spring

Star Wars Insider has revealed that the next season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be arriving earlier than some have anticipated. Though no set month has been given for the second season, it will arrive at some point this Spring. According to the latest issue of Star Wars...
TV & VIDEOS
starwarsnewsnet.com

The Mando Fan Show: ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 4 Review (Video and Audio)

Welcome back to The Mando Fan Show, our show all about The Mandalorian and now The Book of Boba Fett! This episode covers Chapter 4 of The Book of Boba Fett “The Gathering Storm”. We rate the chapter using Temuera Morrison Faces on a scale from 0 to 10 “Tems”, point out Easter eggs and references, have an open discussion about the episode, and speculate on what will happen next week! We also give you the fourth number in the “Mando Code” giveaway contest! The base is open, so join us!
BOOKS & LITERATURE
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘The High Republic: Midnight Horizon’ New Excerpt Features Master Yoda Sharing Wisdom With Master Kantam Sy

A new fragment from Daniel José Older’s upcoming High Republic novel Midnight Horizon has been released, ahead of its February 1 release date. The new young adult novel takes place before the events of the recent The Fallen Star (check out our review here), and follows Jedi Masters Cohmac Vitus and Kantam Sy, with Padawans Reath Silas and Ram Jomaram, as they investigate a possible attack from the Nihil on Corellia.
COMICS

