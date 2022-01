The bottom line is that every feature of your API is a potential attack vector. Simplifying your API can reduce your attack surface area, in turn allowing you to better focus your security efforts. The good news is that many of the recommendations in this article align well with general software engineering best practices – that is, if you are an engineer or application owner, you are likely already following many of these suggestions, and if not, then doing so may result in other benefits in terms of quality, reliability, and reduced maintenance costs.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO