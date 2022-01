The fallout is just beginning after what data privacy researchers say could be the biggest-ever breach of humanitarian data. The New Humanitarian spoke to Zara Rahman, acting executive director of The Engine Room, a tech and data non-profit, to find out why this huge hack at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on 19 January shouldn’t come as a surprise, and what the aid sector needs to do to protect itself — and vulnerable people.

