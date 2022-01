Nock is a new kind of VR sport on its way to Oculus Quest headsets that looks like Rocket League but with arrows and full-body avatars instead of cars. The upcoming game comes from multiplayer toolkit company Normal VR and that already makes this a title our readers are going to want to keep an eye on. That’s because the same developers make a multiplayer software development kit for Unity that other VR devs have told us helped them considerably in adding that feature to their work. In addition, Normal VR already made an incredibly innovative and joyous multiplayer Quest title called Half+Half. That game features a collection of fun activities like Hide & Seek with features like wobbly avatars who make silly sounds. The design choices can make Half+Half a better introduction to social VR games for first time users than more well known platforms like Rec Room.

