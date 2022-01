Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) look to have found some footing after a prolonged sell-off. AMC stock is down over 60% from the $60 highs last summer. Certainly, the sell-off was warranted given the manic meme mania that took the stock to ridiculous levels. The selling has now gone too far, too fast. It is time to be a buyer of AMC on any further weakness.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO