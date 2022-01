Debaixo do bloco builds three-block house in brasília. debaixo do bloco arquitectura (see previous coverage here) has completed a brutalist house that unfolds on three different levels on a plot in brasília. titled ‘section house’, the project is composed of three blocks built with a simple constructive system, where four internal precast pillars plus four external ones are joined by an inverted slab. the first block, located on the highest level, encloses the home’s social areas; the second block, on the intermediate level, the service areas; and the third block, on the lower level, is where all the intimate areas, such as bedrooms, are located.

