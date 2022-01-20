Walter R. Blair

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Firefighters on Sunday made progress in battling a blaze burning near the mountainous Big Sur area in California that forced evacuations and shuttered a major highway. The Colorado Fire, which started on Friday night, was 25% contained as of early Sunday and burning across just over...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Sunday canceled her upcoming wedding plans due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases and tightened restrictions. "Such is life," she said when asked by reporters about how she felt about the cancellation, according to Reuters. "I am no different to, dare I...
(CNN) — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said Sunday it was appropriate for the Arizona Democratic Party to censure moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for her vote against a filibuster carve-out for voting rights, a key priority for Democrats. "Absolutely it was. On that particular vote that she and (West Virginia...
NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
Washington — Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, revealed Sunday that former Attorney General William Barr has spoken with investigators. "We've had conversations with the former attorney general already. We have talked to Department of Defense individuals,"...
KYIV, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevhen Murayev derided British allegations that he could be installed as leader of a Kremlin puppet government in Kyiv, and told Reuters in an interview that he was considering legal action. Britain's foreign ministry said on Sunday that Moscow was considering Murayev...
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday warned of a “swift” and “severe” united response from the U.S. and European allies if a "single additional Russian force" enters Ukraine. Asked by co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” about potential aggressions by Russia and...
Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles on Friday. A report from Los Angeles Police Department detailed that he was driving his Yukon SUV near the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Allenford Avenue, when a collision occurred with a red Prius making a U-turn, CBS Los Angeles reports.
A monkey is missing after a truck carrying dozens of monkeys crashed in Pennsylvania on Friday, according to local police. Authorities are urging people not to approach the monkey if they see it. "Anyone who sees or locates the monkey is asked not to approach, attempt to catch, or come...
Comments / 0