ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Check Out the Adorable New Strollers at Walt Disney World!

By Jamie Sylvester
disneydining.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSomething NEW has arrived at Walt Disney World Resort… NEW strollers! That’s right, on January 20, 2022, Disney rolled out new strollers throughout its Parks. Check out the new look below!. While the previous tan double and single rental strollers served their purpose, it’s nice to see...

www.disneydining.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Strollers#Disney Springs#Plandisney#Waltdisneyworld Resort#Disneysprings
disneydining.com

Disney Giving Out Free Merchandise to Magic Key Holders Next Month!

We are less than two weeks away from Magic Key Holder Celebration Month at Disneyland Resort — which will begin on February 1 — and Disney keeps dropping exciting bits of news of some of the great things Magic Key Holders can expect. So far, Disney has revealed that Magic Key Holders will have access to special trivia games and behind-the-scenes footage. There will also be special, exclusive Magic Shots and free posters available (while supplies last) for Key Holders at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
TRAVEL
thekingdominsider.com

Florida Residents Can Visit Walt Disney World Theme Parks With The New Disney Weekday Magic Ticket Available Starting Jan. 11

The new year is off and running and Florida Residents can experience an EARidescent start at the Walt Disney World Resort theme parks with the new Disney Weekday Magic Ticket. Starting Jan. 11, 2022, Florida residents will be able to purchase a 2-day ticket for $149 (plus tax)*, valid Monday through Friday until April 7, 2022; subject to blockout dates March 14-18, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

The Best Table Service Restaurants for Kids at Walt Disney World

Many Guests who travel to the Walt Disney World Resort do so as a family with young children in their parties which can sometimes make dining a little tricky with picky eaters, schedules, and more. Since the Walt Disney World Resort is designed to be a perfect vacation location for Guests of all ages, there are plenty of dining options that younger Guests are sure to love.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
disneydining.com

Several Walt Disney World Restaurant REOPENINGS Announced!

Exciting news coming out of Walt Disney World Resort as we are learning several Disney Resort restaurants are FINALLY reopening their doors! Check out the exciting details below. First up, Disney has announced Flying Fish at Disney’s BoardWalk is reopening!. Disney shares, “The chefs from Flying Fish over at...
RESTAURANTS
disneydining.com

Universal Pokes Fun at Disney Fans Waiting Hours for Figment Popcorn Bucket

What’s one thing Disney fans seem to have in common? A love for popcorn buckets! We previously shared the news that a Figment popcorn bucket was arriving for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. As Disney Park Guests waited hours to snag a Figment bucket, Universal decided to take the opportunity to poke fun at Disney fans.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

VIDEO: Eeyore Trying to Survive a Rainy Day at Disney

You’ve planned and budgeted and prepared for the most magical trip to the Disney Parks… all to be met with weather that simply doesn’t want to cooperate. We’ve all had those rainy days in the office and while it’s an easy thing to get down about, a rainy day in the Disney Parks isn’t all that bad! Well, Eeyore may not agree with us.
LIFESTYLE
disneydining.com

NEW Trailer Released for ‘The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse’

Calling all Mickey and Minnie Mouse fans! A new trailer has dropped to add to your winter streaming. Gather the family, make some hot cocoa, cozy up on the couch, and get ready to stream the new “The Wonderful Winter of Mickey Mouse” on Disney+. Disney+ took to...
MOVIES
94.3 The X

Love Disney? Colorado Woman Makes History At Walt Disney World Marathon

Thousands of Disney and marathon fanatics filled the Walt Disney World Resort last weekend and one of them, from Colorado, made some serious history!. If you've followed along with my journey, or read this Disney article I wrote a while back about Disney, you know I'm a Disney Fanatic. I'm wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt as we speak. My family and I go to Disney at least once a year, twice the last few years. The feeling you get when you're in the parks is indescribable. The smells, the sounds, the thrills, the smiles, the laughs, and even the exercise you get walking all over the parks. What's not to love? One thing I've never tried, and truthfully have zero interest in, are the Walt Disney World "Run Disney" marathons they do. One Colorado woman though, made history in these runs just last week.
COLORADO STATE
disneydining.com

The Mouse to remake the cats: Disney announces its newest live-action project

Disney’s at it again with yet another classic piece of animated Disneyana in line for a live-action makeover. According to Deadline.com, the Mouse looks to make over the cats in a new project inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios‘ 20th animated feature from 1970, The Aristocats, which was released on Christmas Eve that year.
ANIMALS
Theme Park Insider

Is Walt Disney World Actually Underpriced?

January 11, 2022, 3:26 PM · Walt Disney World yesterday raised many food prices across the resort. The increases may have been small in amount, but the percentages add up, with the price of a Dole Whip going up nearly 17%. Here's some perspective, though. A Dole Whip now...
NFL
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Limited Release Snow White Wishables Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new series of limited release Wishables inspired by Snow White’s Enchanted Wish is now available at Walt Disney World. Though they are technically inspired by the Disneyland attraction, they are also just cute plush versions of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” characters.
SHOPPING
disneydining.com

$10,000 for a Figment Popcorn bucket! And it’s only a drawing!

The Figment popcorn bucket craze has been all over social media and the news since the adorable purple plastic buckets became available on Friday, the first day of EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts. The buckets were available at Pop Eats inside EPCOT at the festival, and lines to...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy