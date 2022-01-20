ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

I am Black History: a 4-part series on researching your genealogy

High Point, North Carolina
High Point, North Carolina
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCNAT_0dr6t8eG00

REGISTRATION WILL OPEN BY FEB. 1

Saturday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m.

Beginner’s Luck

Genealogical research can be an emotional journey, especially for those who have experienced the adoption process. For an adoptee, the roadblock of finding one’s heritage and identity can begin with genetic testing. High Point Museum’s Curator of Education, Sara Blanchett, discusses her current path down the road of her own self-discovery.

Register Here

Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m.

A Snapshot of Color and Wealth

Color indicates class and wealth indicates assets. To understand the interlocking systems of capitalism and racism in US History, follow along as Angela Roach Roberson traces the assets of three African American couples in Pitt County, NC, through her genealogical research.

Register Here

Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m.

Using Social Media for Genealogy

A recent revolution in online communication has transformed the way genealogists network. Some of us old-schoolers have found ourselves left out of the loop, but we have so much to offer! What is the most effective way to use social media channels to reach out to others? Marcellaus Joiner of the Heritage Research Center explores your options.

Register Here

Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m.

The Black Experience

Register Here

Comments / 0

Related
evanstonroundtable.com

‘Part of history’

“These 16 families that will be selected today will be the first to receive reparations from a municipality in the country. As far as I know, the first to receive any kind of reparations out of the African Diaspora in the United States. “It’s amazing. I wanted to be part...
EVANSTON, IL
ssw.edu

Black History Month 2022

The service will feature worship leader the Rev. Dr. Dominique Robinson and preacher the Rev. Marcia Sadberry. This will be an online Zoom worship service. RSVP here to ensure you receive the Zoom link. This event is free and open to the public. Thursday, February 17. Well Now: Let’s Talk...
AUSTIN, TX
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Place of birth versus nationality often confusing in genealogy research

A reader asked me: If an ancestor’s parents were Italian, but that person was born in a province within the Austro-Hungarian empire, is he Italian or Austro-Hungarian?. Also, a local man was born in Beirut to Americans working abroad. Is he Lebanese or American? My brother-in-law’s grandparents were Polish by origin but born within the Russian Empire. I am sure they felt totally Polish even though that country did not reappear politically until 1918.
AMERICAS
The Augusta Chronicle

Augusta Genealogical Society: Tombstones can reveal more family history than names, dates

When doing genealogy research, visiting a cemetery should be included in your research plan, if at all possible. Take a few extra minutes to walk through the cemetery and look at the design and architecture of the tombstones. They range from plain to very elaborate stones. The older the stone, the more likely it will have some sort of decoration carved into it.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genealogy#Black History#Us History#Dna Test#Capitalism#Racism#High Point Museum#Curator Of Education#African American#Social Media
blavity.com

How Black Americans Are Missing Out On The Largest Wealth Transfer In History

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. Now, more than ever before, Black Americans are in a position to make a lasting impact on future generations. And I don’t just mean just in the form of our knowledge and experience; I’m talking about a real, tangible, in-your-pocket, provide-a-better-life-for-future-generations impact. Per the New York Times, in 2021 Black households still only have a mere 12 cents for every dollar of a typical white household. Estate planning presents a prime opportunity to work on closing this gap.
ECONOMY
uri.edu

Respected surgeon discusses her journey, innovative architect to speak on environmental justice as part of URI Black History Month

KINGSTON, R.I. – Jan. 25, 2022 – A respected surgeon discussing the road she took from Warren, Ohio, as a teen mom to nursing school, medical school and on to become the Director of Head and Neck Surgical Oncology and Division Chief at Duke University Health System is just one of the impressive individuals who is scheduled to speak during Black History Month at the University of Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thevalleyledger.com

Support Local Art, History, and Culture: Become a Member at Northampton County Historical & Genealogical Society!

In 2021, NCHGS rose to the challenge of preserving Northampton County’s history, art, and culture during an ever-changing pandemic. We hosted virtual and in-person programming for the community. Our new Eerie Easton tours guided hundreds of visitors around city streets to hear the stories about Easton’s spooky past.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Denver

Children’s Museum In Denver To Close For 10 Days Due To Angry Reactions From Visitors Over Mask Policy

By Joel Hillan DENVER (CBS4) – The Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus will be closing for the next 10 days due to the behavior of some guests who have been objecting to the museum’s mask policy. (credit: Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus) In an email sent to their members Tuesday afternoon, museum staff made the surprising announcement that they will be closed on Wednesday and the closure will last through Feb. 4. The email says reservations for visitors during this time have been canceled. A portion of the email is as follows: “For nearly 50 years, the Children’s Museum of Denver at...
DENVER, CO
Hyde Park Herald

Afro Film Series returns to Harper Theater for Black History Month

After a two-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Afro Film Series will return to Harper Theater for a second run beginning this February, spotlighting African and Caribbean cinema often overlooked in the United States. Malachy Okeke came up with the idea for the series after watching 2018’s “Lionheart,”...
MOVIES
The Independent

Teacher reveals how she has hockey pucks stuck around her classroom as active shooter deterrent

A teacher who revealed her hack to feel safer in her classroom by using hockey pucks as a deterrent for a potential active school shooting has sparked a debate over the state of gun safety in America.In a video on TikTok, a woman named Carly Zacharias with the username @crzachar, begins by saying that she has come up with an idea to prepare her students in case of an active school shooting.“Hey teachers! So if you’re just like me you’ve probably been doing a lot of thinking recently about your school safety,” the tiktoker said in the clip.The video,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ArchDaily

BEYOND SCALE SERIES: I am Connected by Ben van Berkel UNStudio

The next “Beyond Scale” lecture at IE School of Architecture and Design is coming soon!. Recognizing that scale is a fundamental concept in architecture and design, this series includes speakers who look at the world from the macroscale of infrastructural and territorial dynamics to the microscale of the pixel component.
VISUAL ART
AFP

Copy or innovate? Study sheds light on chimp culture

Chimpanzees in one part of Guinea crack and eat nuts while others declined to do so even when offered tools, research published on Monday found, and the difference could shed light on their culture. "Having observed nut cracking by Bossou chimpanzees on many occasions, it was so interesting to watch the Nimba chimpanzees interact with the same materials without ever cracking a nut," Koops told AFP. The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour suggests that nut cracking may in fact be an outcome of cumulative culture, similar to that of humans.
WILDLIFE
IndieWire

‘Aftershock’ Review: A Vital Look at the Maternal Mortality Crisis for Black Women in America

The statistics speak for themselves: According to the CDC, Black and Native women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women in this country. “Aftershock” is the result of tragedy, and the collaborative efforts of families who have endured the outcomes of systemic racial discrimination in reproductive health. The documentary from directors Paula Eiselt and Tonya Lewis Lee simultaneously gives a wide-angle and close-up look at the dangers of giving birth while Black, from the ways women’s healthcare has been taken out of their hands over time, to how this trend has impacted...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Tool use may be socially learned in wild chimpanzees, research suggests

Chimpanzees do not automatically know how to crack nuts with stone tools, but instead learn this behaviour from others, new research suggests.The findings indicate the culture of the animals may be more similar to humans than often assumed.Humans learn to use tools and other skills from watching each other, and through this form of social learning, human culture has become increasingly complexIt has been suggested that while chimpanzees do not learn in this way, they can reinvent cultural behaviours individually.Our findings on wild chimpanzees, our closest living relatives, help to shed light on what it is (and isn’t) that makes...
WILDLIFE
WCAX

Scholars share research on Vermont history in winter speaker series

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - This winter, you can learn about social issues relevant to Vermont’s history from scholars from around North America, as part of the Vermont Historical Society’s Winter Speaker Series. Four historians -- Van Gosse, Rachel Hope Cleves, Sara Gregg and Jean O’Brien -- will be...
BARRE, VT
High Point, North Carolina

High Point, North Carolina

130
Followers
209
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Major industries in High Point include furniture, textiles, and bus manufacturing. The city's official slogan is "North Carolina's International City" due to the semi-annual High Point Furniture Market that attracts 100,000 exhibitors and buyers from around the world. It is home to High Point University, a private Methodist-affiliated institution founded in 1924.

Comments / 0

Community Policy