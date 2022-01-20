I am Black History: a 4-part series on researching your genealogy

REGISTRATION WILL OPEN BY FEB. 1

Saturday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m.

Beginner’s Luck

Genealogical research can be an emotional journey, especially for those who have experienced the adoption process. For an adoptee, the roadblock of finding one’s heritage and identity can begin with genetic testing. High Point Museum’s Curator of Education, Sara Blanchett, discusses her current path down the road of her own self-discovery.

Saturday, Feb. 12, 11 a.m.

A Snapshot of Color and Wealth

Color indicates class and wealth indicates assets. To understand the interlocking systems of capitalism and racism in US History, follow along as Angela Roach Roberson traces the assets of three African American couples in Pitt County, NC, through her genealogical research.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 11 a.m.

Using Social Media for Genealogy

A recent revolution in online communication has transformed the way genealogists network. Some of us old-schoolers have found ourselves left out of the loop, but we have so much to offer! What is the most effective way to use social media channels to reach out to others? Marcellaus Joiner of the Heritage Research Center explores your options.

Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m.

The Black Experience

