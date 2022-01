On Jan. 14, as part of the Canada-wide early learning and child care agreement, Nova Scotia announced a reduction in child-care fees by 25 per cent retroactive from Jan. 1, 2022 and other related changes that are part of a historic shift in early learning and care in the province. Nova Scotia will see 1,500 new not-for-profit child-care spaces beginning this fall, and the province is implementing a strategy to increase wages for early childhood educators and invest in their tuition and training. These changes are tracking towards a federal vision of $10-a-day quality early learning and care across the country...

KIDS ・ 11 HOURS AGO