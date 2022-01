Schools in Prince William County, Virginia, are reducing quarantine requirements for students and staff in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. Starting Monday, students K-12 and staff who have been identified as a close contact but are not sick must quarantine for five days if they are not fully vaccinated. They do not need to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated, not sick or had COVID-19 in the last 90 days.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO