I have been doing some therapy lately and one of the things I have been challenged to find out is my "love language." There was this book written in 1992 called "The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate" by Gary Chapman, and in his book, he detailed how each one of us flourishes in our relationships when our partner or family members "speak" to us in our primary love language.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO