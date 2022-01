I always had a dog growing up. We had one that was good to us, but would sometimes growl at my friends. He had to get used to my friends before he would let them pet him. Wildlife Specialist Charlie Lee at Kansas State University says people seem more concerned about wildlife attacks than dog bites. But statistics indicate a dog is more likely to attack, especially when the victim is small, curious, and lacking in judgment. Lee says children need to be taught how to act around dogs.

