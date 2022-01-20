ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PepsiCo and Beyond Meat Come Together for Plant-Based Jerky

PepsiCo and Beyond Meat are partnering together to launch a plant-based jerky. This is the first in a series of plant-based foods the pair will roll out together.

