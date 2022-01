Maddie & Tae’s Tae Dye and her husband Josh have checked into a Nashville hospital where the couple will remain for one month as the pregnant Tae has been put on bed rest. Maddie & Tae posted a photo to their Instagram of Dye in a hospital bed. They explained in the post, “Today marks 1 month of being in the hospital. T went in for a routine check-up at 24 weeks then we were immediately admitted, and we have been here since. Our sweet girl is doing great, she is just a little more excited than she is ready to be in the world. This hasn’t been easy but we’re leaning on God and trusting His plan. Thanks for all your thoughts and prayers 💜.”

