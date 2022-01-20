ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

India Fertilizer Market Is Expected To Grow With The CAGR Of More Than 8.80% By 2026 | Bio-Fertilizer Segment Is Growing Tremendously

 5 days ago

As we know, all the living organisms need food to survive similarly, plants can grow more efficiently with the use of fertilizer (with water). Fertilizers not only enhance the soil with vary numerous minerals and other elements but also aid the development of the plant. Fertilizers can be produced either synthetic...

texasguardian.com

Global Liquid Fertilizer Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 2.9% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Liquid Fertilizer Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global liquid fertilizer market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, form, mode of application, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market 2022, Industry Size, Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market 2022-2028. A New Market Study, Titled "Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on fusionmarketresearch. Description. This global study of the Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Software Market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers...
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Healthcare BPO Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Segment & Forecast to 2028

According to Fusion Market Research (FMR), the Global Healthcare BPO Market is accounted for $5,811.94 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $53,568.88 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 32.0 % during the forecast period. Huge acceptance of mobile devices and social media and huge investments in data analytics by organizations are major factors driving the growth of the market. However, lack of availability of data scientists around the globe and privacy concerns of personal data, & data security problems are hampering the market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Digital Therapeutics Market In Europe Becoming Larger and Massively Growing up with CAGR of 20.6%

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Europe Digital Therapeutics Market by Application, Product, and Sales Channel: Europe Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the Europe digital therapeutics market size was valued at $0.50 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.27 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2019 to 2026. The diabetes segment accounted more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2018.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Japan Household Appliance Market Size is Expected to Reach $27,979.0 Million by 2025 | Allied Market Research

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Japan Household Appliance Market, 2018-2025". In addition, the report on the Japan Household Appliance Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market. A detailed...
ELECTRONICS
atlantanews.net

Broadband Data Card Market Is Booming Worldwide | Zte, Sierra Wireless, D-Link

Latest business intelligence report released on Global Broadband Data Card Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand Broadband Data Card market outlook.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

People Counting System Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | Hikvision, ShopperTrak, RetailNext, FLIR Systems

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title People Counting System Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 with detailed information of Product Types [IR Beam, Thermal Imaging, Video Based & Others], Applications [Transportation, Commercial, Corporate and Education & Others] & Key Players Such as ShopperTrak, RetailNext, FLIR Systems, WINNER Technology, DILAX Intelcom GmbH, IRIS-GmbH, InfraRed Integrated Systems, Axiomatic Technology, Hikvision, Axis Communication AB, Countwise LLC, V-Count, Xovis AG, IEE S.A. & HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the People Counting System report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Automotive IoT Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2022-2028 | Google, Apple, OnStar, Cisco Systems

The latest research on "Automotive IoT Report 2022" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Pension Fund Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Pension Fund Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Pension Fund market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Cellular M2M Market to Register Growth of ~17%, See Why

Latest published market study on Cellular M2M Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Cellular M2M space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are AT&T (U.S.), Verizon Communications (U.S.), Vodafone Group (UK), Sprint (U.S.), Amdocs (U.S.), China Mobile (China), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), Telefonica (Spain), Aeris Communications (Australia) & Sierra Wireless (Canada).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Hydrogen Tanks Market Projected to Show Strong Growth | Worthington Industries, CNG FUEL SYSTEMS, Hexagon Composites, MAHYTEC

Global Hydrogen Tanks Market Research Report 2016-2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The influencing Factors of growth and regulations with respect to the usage of the information, availability of highly reliable products in the market, and increase in operational efficiency of Hydrogen Tanks Players.The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing dynamics of Global Hydrogen Tanks Market . As per study key and emerging players of this market are Doosan Mobility Innovation, Worthington Industries, Inc., MAHYTEC, NPROXX, CNG FUEL SYSTEMS, Hexagon Composites ASA & Steelhead Composites.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Data Analytics Outsourcing Market 2022 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2028

According to Fusion Market Research (FMR), the Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market is accounted for $5,811.94 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $53,568.88 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 32.0 % during the forecast period. Huge acceptance of mobile devices and social media and huge investments in data analytics by organizations are major factors driving the growth of the market. However, lack of availability of data scientists around the globe and privacy concerns of personal data, & data security problems are hampering the market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Agriculture Analytics Market 2022, Estimation, Key Player, Portfolio, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2028

According to Fusion Market Research (FMR), the Global Agriculture Analytics Market accounted for $590.03 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $2,461.65 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period. Rising government initiatives to set up modern agricultural techniques and growing need for livestock management are the factors driving the market growth. However, the high capital investment may hinder market growth.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Ginger Market Seeking Growth From Emerging Markets, Research Factors

Ginger is widely used as a spice and condiment for adding flavor to food, and has been used among many cultures in traditional herbal medicine. Ginger contains chemicals that can reduce nausea and inflammation. Ginger has antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties which help in reducing the process of aging. It is also used in menstrual cramps, arthritis, diabetes, headaches, and migraine. Ginger is used as a flavoring agent in foods and beverages industry. It is manufactured in many countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Brazil that have moist and tropical conditions. It comes in various forms such as raw ginger, dry ginger, blanched dry ginger, ginger powder, ginger oil, ginger candy, and ginger wine.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Squalane Oil Market to See Booming Growth | Sophim, Amyris, Arista, Nucelis

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Squalane Oil Market Insights, to 2027″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Squalane Oil market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
atlantanews.net

Advanced Wound Care Market In U.S New Business Opportunities is Expected to Hit $4.97 Billion by 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Advanced Wound Care Market by Product, Application, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the U.S. Advanced Wound Care market Size was valued at $3.35 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $4.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2027. The chronic wounds segment accounted for more than two-third of the total advanced wound care market share in 2019.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Anti-aging Services Market Worth Observing Growth | Beiersdorf AG, Cutera, Cynosure

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Anti-aging Services Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Anti-aging Services market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Hotel Mirror Market Is Booming Worldwide | Aliseo, ARKOF, CartTec, GLAS ITALIA, HYMAGE, Mobenia

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Hotel Mirror Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Aliseo, ARKOF, CartTec, Casamilano, Ceramica Cielo, CFOC, DE ZOTTI, EO, FIAM ITALIA, FLAMINIA, FROSIO BORTOLO SRL, GLAS ITALIA, HERITAGE BATHROOMS, HYMAGE, Mobenia, MOBILSPAZIO S.r.l, Modenese Interiors Luxury Furniture, Nouvel Espace Furniture, Omelette Editions, PORVENTURA, Quodes, Rexa Design, Silik, Top Light GmbH & Co. KG., Umage & VIJ5 etc.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

IVF Services Market Growing At A CAGR Of 9.3% And To Target $25.6 Billion By 2026

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive technology in which the ovum is artificially fertilized in laboratory settings and then implanted into the uterus. IVF is one of the widely used treatments, which assists couples with infertility problems and single mothers & the LGBT community to procreate. Increase in infertility rate, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and upsurge in disposable income worldwide drive the growth of the IVF services market globally. However, the In vitro fertilization services market growth is restricted by higher cost, complications associated with IVF treatment, and low awareness level for IVF in some underdeveloped regions.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Industrial Transformer Market Future Prospects 2028 | ABB, Alstom Power, Siemens Energy

The Latest Released Industrial Transformer market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Global Industrial Transformer market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Industrial Transformer market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as ABB, Alstom Power, Siemens Energy, Acme Electric, Altrafo, CELME, Crompton and Greaves, EREMU, GE, MACE, Schneider, SPX & YangZhou Power Electric.
MARKETS

