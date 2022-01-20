ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis celebrates final chemotherapy treatment

By Olivia Hyde
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UsByo_0dr6rwTF00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis celebrated a big milestone Wednesday completing her final chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer, the Florida governor announced.

Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement in a press conference on workforce development in Bowling Green Thursday morning.

“Yesterday, we completed the final chemotherapy treatment that she has to do,” DeSantis said. “It’s not the most fun thing to see someone go through but at the end of the day she’s fought really hard and responded really well.”

The governor’s office announced Casey’s diagnosis in early October.

The Florida First Lady is the mother to the couple’s three young children ages ranging from 4-years-old to just 18 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WvtkV_0dr6rwTF00

She has launched four major initiatives in Florida since Governor Ron DeSantis was elected including Hope Florida – A Pathway to Prosperity, Economic Self-Sufficiency and Hope, the Resiliency Florida Initiative, “The Facts. Your Future.” campaign, and the Hope for Healing Florida initiative.

Comments / 20

Guest
2d ago

My prayers and continued good wishes for you, Casey, our First Lady. I just wanted you to know that I am the daughter of a long time breast cancer survivor, my mom, who had developed breast cancer in her late 40's, had surgery, and had never any recurrence of her cancer at all and lived to be 98 years young!! Just wanted you to know this. So I will give you lots of blessings and hope to be a survivor just like my mom. Prayers to you, our Governor, and your children.

Reply
5
Related
The Hill

Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

NEW YORK (AP) — The 22-year-old New York City police officer who was shot to death while responding to a call in a Harlem apartment once wrote that he joined the force to make a difference in the "chaotic city." A copy of a letter Jason Rivera wrote in 2020 to his commanding officer was obtained Saturday by The Associated Press. Rivera and Officer Wilbert Mora were shot Friday night while answering a call about an argument between a woman and her adult son. Mora was wounded. The man police say shot them also was wounded. He has been identified as Lashawn McNeil.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Desantis
Person
Ron Desantis
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy