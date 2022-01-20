ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia couple operates trucking company to give felons second chance

By WTKR Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IE87p_0dr6rtp400

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With supply chain issues hitting hard across the country, a small Virginia Beach trucking company and trucking dispatch training center are doing their part to remedy the situation.

Marcus and Angela Little own and operate Triple Vision Logistics and KJ Dispatch Service in Virginia Beach.

Marcus Little said they hire felons, giving them a second chance.

That’s because Little has been down that road.

He says that at age 19, he was convicted of an armed robbery where he was the getaway driver.

“You can’t cry over spilled milk, you know? You have to learn how to deal with stuff and not dwell in it,” Marcus Little commented.

He and Angela Little say they inspired each other and enjoy assisting others who need that extra help.

“It just excites me to inspire or help build up another household, teaching them more of generational wealth, being independent, being your own boss,” Angela Little said.

Marcus Little says their businesses pay drivers well, about $100,000 a year, and that drivers stay in the region, so they have more family time.

He stated that they often recruit from local driving schools and plan to speak at some local high schools.

“Due to the shortage, this is a great time to come in just to learn how to do the logistics,” said Angela Little, who also says they’ve trained over 100 dispatchers. “I would love to see more women getting in the industry, more women holding their CDLs.”

Angela Bohon at WTKR first reported this story.

Comments / 21

Michael H. Dawson
2d ago

buy Dave's bread. baking company owned by an ex-con who taught himself to bake in prison and only hires ex-cons to work for him.

Reply
13
samantha
3d ago

This is wonderful I believe people do deserve a second chance no one is perfect and kudos to this couple

Reply
16
ignorancerunsdeepinUS
2d ago

That’s good they actually learned something in prison. It’s called rehabilitation. Those who are capable succeed the others are just a waste of time. They don’t care to keep going back!!!

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
State
Virginia State
City
Supply, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Industry
Local
Virginia Industry
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trucking Company#Trucks#Triple Vision Logistics#Kj Dispatch Service#Wtkr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy