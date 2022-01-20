CommonGrounds Workspace in downtown Minneapolis sued over back rent

Jamey Anderson joins Xigent’s top leadership team January 2022 Minneapolis, MN & Sioux Falls, SD (Jan. 21, 2021) — Xigent, a Minnesota and South Dakota-based IT consulting firm, is excited to announce Jamey Anderson joined the IT consulting organization as Chief Operating Officer on January 21, 2022. Key Facts: • Anderson joins Xigent from Crossfuze, where he served as Senior Vice President of Service Delivery. • During his tenure, he led the global consulting team and helped grow Crossfuze into the premier ServiceNow consulting partner in the US, the UK, and Canada. • Prior to Crossfuze, Anderson was Executive Vice President of Delivery and Operations at Virteva, a technology consulting and managed services provider based in Minneapolis. He was responsible for consulting, managed services, business operations, and was instrumental in the merger of Virteva and Crossfuze. Supporting Quotes: Hugh Voigt, Xigent CEO “I am very pleased to welcome Jamey Anderson to our organization. He brings incredible experience in IT services and a keen understanding of the dynamic changes occurring in our industry. Jamey is a team-oriented leader that will fit well within Xigent’s culture. We are fortunate to be able to add a high-quality executive with expertise directly related to the areas we are developing.” Jamey Anderson, Chief Operations Officer “I am ecstatic to join Xigent and look forward to helping scale the business to new heights. Xigent has a strong foundation of culture, talent, and unwavering customer focus, and I’m honored to work alongside Hugh and team to continue their growth journey.” About Xigent: ► Xigent IT consultants’ partner with mid-market and enterprise organizations, guiding them on their IT improvement journey to achieve their business goals. Founded in 2009, Xigent offers managed services, consulting services, and technology solutions to clients across the Midwest, with employees based out of Minneapolis, MN and Sioux Falls, SD.

