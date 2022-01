It appears the New York Knicks are willing to pay the price to shield their embattled star Julius Randle from any distraction. The Knicks paid a $25,000 fine for not making Randle available to the media Thursday night following their ugly 102-91 loss to New Orleans Pelicans. New York coach Tom Thibodeau said the team decided it was the best move as the emotional Randle took a lot of heat from the fans in a four-point dud against the Pelicans.

