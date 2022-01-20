ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15.5-GR | Vegan Cheese Market estimated to reach $4,425.6 million by 2027

Cover picture for the articleThe global vegan cheese market size is expected to reach $4,425.6 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2027. Vegan cheese is one of the plant-based non-diary food products, which has been gaining significant popularity among the vegan and flexitatrian population. Dynamic changing food consumption pattern and...

