15.5-GR | Vegan Cheese Market estimated to reach $4,425.6 million by 2027

The global ePharmacy market size was valued at USD 60.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% from 2021 to 2028. Rising penetration of the internet across the globe, improving digitalization of healthcare services, and an increasing number of tech-savvy consumers are the key factors boosting the market growth. Rising consumer preference for online purchases with an increased focus on convenience is also aiding the market growth. In addition, increasing adoption of digital technologies and e-commerce in the healthcare sector is anticipated to propel the overall growth as it offers easy access that significantly benefits chronic elderly patients from nuclear families, as well as patients that are not in a condition to go out.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO