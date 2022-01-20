ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Physics

Ultrafast Renormalization of the On-Site Coulomb Repulsion in a Cuprate Superconductor

Ultrafast lasers are an increasingly important tool to control and stabilize emergent phases in quantum materials. Among a variety of possible excitation protocols, a particularly intriguing route is the direct light engineering of microscopic electronic parameters, such as the electron hopping and the local Coulomb repulsion (Hubbard. U. )....

Nature.com

Twofold van Hove singularity and origin of charge order in topological kagome superconductor CsVSb

The layered vanadium antimonides AV3Sb5 (A"‰="‰K, Rb, Cs) are a recently discovered family of topological kagome metals that exhibit a range of strongly correlated electronic phases including charge order and superconductivity. However, it is not yet understood how the distinctive electronic structure of the kagome lattice is linked to the observed many-body phenomena. Here we combine angle-resolved photoemission spectroscopy and density functional theory to reveal multiple kagome-derived van Hove singularities (vHS) coexisting near the Fermi level of CsV3Sb5 and analyse their contribution to electronic symmetry breaking. The vHS are characterized by two distinct sublattice flavours (p-type and m-type), which originate, respectively, from their pure and mixed sublattice characters. These twofold vHS flavours of the kagome lattice critically determine the pairing symmetry and unconventional ground states emerging in the AV3Sb5 series. We establish that, among the multiple vHS in CsV3Sb5, the m-type vHS of the dxz/dyz kagome band and the p-type vHS of the dxy/dx2"“y2 kagome band are located very close to the Fermi level, setting the stage for electronic symmetry breaking. The former band is characterized by pronounced Fermi surface nesting, while the latter exhibits a higher-order vHS. Our work reveals the essential role of kagome-derived vHS for the collective phenomena realized in the AV3Sb5 family.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Weyl points in multiterminal hybrid superconductor-semiconductor nanowire devices

The technology of superconductor-semiconductor nanowire devices has matured in recent years. This makes it feasible to make more complex and sophisticated devices. We investigate multiterminal superconductor-semiconductor wires to access the feasibility of another topological phenomenon: Weyl singularities in their spectrum. We have found an abundance of Weyl singularities for devices with an intermediate size of the electrodes. We describe their properties and the ways the singularities emerge and disappear upon variation of the setup parameters.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Topological superconductors and exact mobility edges in non-Hermitian quasicrystals

We study a class of non-Hermitian topological superconductors described by one-dimensional Aubry-André Harper and mosaic quasiperiodic models with. -wave superconducting pairing, where the non-Hermiticity is introduced by on-site complex quasiperiodic potentials. We generalize two topological invariants, one is based on the transfer matrix method and the other is the generalized Majorana polarization, to characterize the topological superconducting phases and verify the existence of Majorana zero modes in non-Hermitian quasiperiodic superconductors. By combing the Lyapunov exponent, the fractional dimension of wave functions, and topological invariants, we investigate the localization phenomena, topological superconductivity, and topological phase transitions. In the non-Hermitian Aubry-André Harper model with.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A strange metal emerges from a failed superconductor

The curious electrical resistance that gives strange metals their name has been seen in a failed superconductor, in which disorder interferes with the material’s ability to achieve zero resistance below a critical temperature. Nicholas P. Breznay is in the Department of Physics, Harvey Mudd College, Claremont, California 91711, USA.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Dirac lines and loop at the Fermi level in the time-reversal symmetry breaking superconductor LaNiGa

Unconventional superconductors have Cooper pairs with lower symmetries than in conventional superconductors. In most unconventional superconductors, the additional symmetry breaking occurs in relation to typical ingredients such as strongly correlated Fermi liquid phases, magnetic fluctuations, or strong spin-orbit coupling in noncentrosymmetric structures. In this article, we show that the time-reversal symmetry breaking in the superconductor LaNiGa2 is enabled by its previously unknown topological electronic band structure, with Dirac lines and a Dirac loop at the Fermi level. Two symmetry related Dirac points even remain degenerate under spin-orbit coupling. These unique topological features enable an unconventional superconducting gap in which time-reversal symmetry can be broken in the absence of other typical ingredients. Our findings provide a route to identify a new type of unconventional superconductors based on nonsymmorphic symmetries and will enable future discoveries of topological crystalline superconductors.
PHYSICS
aithority.com

Scientists From The Gwangju Institute Of Science And Technology Reveal Ultrafast Melting Dynamics In Matter Heated To Extreme Temperatures

Femtosecond X-ray snapshots of warm dense copper electrons reveal elusive phenomena predicted over a decade ago. Intense laser pulses lasting only femtoseconds (10-15 s) can create extreme states of matter usually found inside planets and stars. Conventional physical models, however, are unable to describe the electron dynamics in such states. Scientists from the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology in Korea have now explored non-equilibrium dynamics in copper electrons heated to temperatures over 20,000 K, presenting findings that may open new doors for fusion, laser cutting, and nanosurgery.
ASTRONOMY
bnl.gov

523rd Brookhaven Lecture: Ultrafast CO Lasers, Accelerators

Particle accelerators push protons, ions, electrons, and other particles to high speeds and energy levels. Different accelerators have different purposes. The U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory has several of these accelerators. One miles-long accelerator system provides ion beams for scientists to probe the universe's basic building blocks, prepare astronauts for safer space travel, and produce medical isotopes to diagnose and fight cancer as well as other diseases. Another accelerator system produces ultrabright X-rays so that scientists can make advances with quantum materials, energy systems, biology, and more.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
APS physics

Layer parity dependent Raman-active modes and crystal symmetry in ReS2

ReS 2 , a group VII transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD), bears immense prospect in optoelectronic, thermoelectric, catalytic, and energy storage applications. Its distorted structure and significant in-plane anisotropy introduce extra degree of freedom but, on the other hand, make it challenging to determine the absolute characteristics of the material. Here, through experimental and theoretical analysis, we present additional phonon modes in the Raman spectrum of layered.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Geometric Test for Topological States of Matter

We generalize the flux insertion argument due to Laughlin, Niu-Thouless-Tao-Wu, and Avron-Seiler-Zograf to the case of fractional quantum Hall states on a higher-genus surface. We propose this setting as a test to characterize the robustness, or topologicity, of the quantum state of matter and apply our test to the Laughlin states. Laughlin states form a vector bundle, the Laughlin bundle, over the Jacobian—the space of Aharonov-Bohm fluxes through the holes of the surface. The rank of the Laughlin bundle is the degeneracy of Laughlin states or, in the presence of quasiholes, the dimension of the corresponding full many-body Hilbert space; its slope, which is the first Chern class divided by the rank, is the Hall conductance. We compute the rank and all the Chern classes of Laughlin bundles for any genus and any number of quasiholes, settling, in particular, the Wen-Niu conjecture. Then we show that Laughlin bundles with nonlocalized quasiholes are not projectively flat and that the Hall current is precisely quantized only for the states with localized quasiholes. Hence our test distinguishes these states from the full many-body Hilbert space.
MATHEMATICS
APS physics

The proton charge radius

Nucleons (protons and neutrons) are the building blocks of atomic nuclei and are responsible for more than 99% of the visible matter in the Universe. Despite decades of efforts in studying its internal structure, there are still a number of puzzles surrounding the proton such as its spin and charge radius. Accurate knowledge about the proton charge radius is not only essential for understanding how QCD works in the nonperturbative region but also important for bound state QED calculations of atomic energy levels. It also has an impact on the Rydberg constant, one of the most precisely measured fundamental constants in nature. This review examines the latest situation concerning the proton charge radius in light of the new experimental results from both atomic hydrogen spectroscopy and electron-scattering measurements, with particular focus on the latter. Theoretical backgrounds and recent developments concerning the determination of the proton charge radius using different experimental techniques are also presented. Upcoming experiments are discussed, and the deuteron charge radius puzzle is mentioned at the end.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Two-dimensional Dirac semiconductor and its material realization

We propose a new concept of a two-dimensional (2D) Dirac semiconductor which is characterized by the emergence of four-fold degenerate band crossings near the band edge, and provide a generic approach to realize this novel semiconductor in the community of material science. Based on the first-principle calculations and symmetry analysis, we discover recently synthesized triple-layer (TL)
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Cn-symmetric higher-order topological crystalline insulators in atomically thin transition metal dichalcogenides

Based on first-principles calculations and symmetry analysis, we predict atomically thin (. group-VIB transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) = S, Se, Te) are large-gap higher-order topological crystalline insulators (HOTCIs) protected by. C. 3. rotation symmetry. We explicitly demonstrate the nontrivial topological indices and the existence of hallmark corner states with quantized...
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Squeezing and Multimode Entanglement of Surface Acoustic Wave Phonons

Exploiting multiple modes in a quantum acoustic device could enable applications in quantum information in a hardware-efficient setup, including quantum simulation in a synthetic dimension and continuous-variable quantum computing with cluster states. We develop a multimode surface acoustic wave (SAW) resonator with a superconducting quantum interference device (SQUID) integrated in one of the Bragg reflectors. The interaction with the SQUID-shunted mirror gives rise to coupling between the more than 20 accessible resonator modes. We exploit this coupling to demonstrate two-mode squeezing of SAW phonons, as well as four-mode multipartite entanglement. Our results open avenues for continuous-variable quantum computing in a compact hybrid quantum system.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Spatially indirect intervalley excitons in bilayer WSe2

Spatially indirect excitons with displaced wave functions of electrons and holes play a pivotal role in a large portfolio of fascinating physical phenomena and emerging optoelectronic applications, such as valleytronics, exciton spin Hall effect, excitonic integrated circuit, and high-temperature superfluidity. Here, we uncover three types of spatially indirect excitons (including their phonon replicas) and their quantum-confined Stark effects in hexagonal boron nitride encapsulated bilayer.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Elasto-Raman scattering: Arsenic optical phonon as a probe of nematicity in BaFe2As2

We report a Raman scattering study of nematic degrees of freedom in the iron-based superconductor parent compound. under tunable uniaxial strain. We demonstrate that the polarization resolved arsenic (As) phonon intensity can be used to monitor the nematic order parameter as a function of both temperature and strain. At low temperature in the nematic ordered phase, we use it to track the continuous and reversible orientation of nematic domains under variable strain. At higher temperatures, the evolution of the As phonon intensity under strain reflects an enhanced nematic susceptibility close to the nematic transition.
PHYSICS
APS physics

Mapping Lamb, Stark, and Purcell Effects at a Chromophore-Picocavity Junction with Hyper-Resolved Fluorescence Microscopy

The interactions of the excited states of a single chromophore with static and dynamic electric fields spatially varying at the atomic scale are investigated in a joint experimental and theoretical effort. In this configuration, the spatial extension of the fields confined at the apex of a scanning tunneling microscope tip is smaller than that of the molecular exciton, a property used to generate fluorescence maps of the chromophore with intramolecular resolution. Theoretical simulations of the electrostatic and electrodynamic interactions occurring at the picocavity junction formed by the chromophore, the tip, and the substrate reveal the key role played by subtle variations of Purcell, Lamb, and Stark effects. They also demonstrate that hyper-resolved fluorescence maps of the line shift and linewidth of the excitonic emission can be understood as images of the static charge redistribution upon electronic excitation of the molecule and as the distribution of the dynamical charge oscillation associated with the molecular exciton, respectively.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Primordial black hole evaporation and dark matter production. I. Solely Hawking radiation

Hawking evaporation of black holes in the early Universe is expected to copiously produce all kinds of particles, regardless of their charges under the Standard Model gauge group. For this reason, any fundamental particle, known or otherwise, could be produced during the black hole lifetime. This certainly includes dark matter (DM) particles. This paper improves upon previous calculations of DM production from primordial black holes (PBH) by consistently including the greybody factors, and by meticulously tracking a system of coupled Boltzmann equations. We show that the initial PBH densities required to produce the observed relic abundance depend strongly on the DM spin, varying in about.
ASTRONOMY
APS physics

Intrinsic Superconducting Diode Effect

Stimulated by the recent experiment [F. Ando et al., Nature (London) 584, 373 (2020).], we propose an intrinsic mechanism to cause the superconducting diode effect (SDE). SDE refers to the nonreciprocity of the critical current for the metal-superconductor transition. Among various mechanisms for the critical current, the depairing current is known to be intrinsic to each material and has recently been observed in several superconducting systems. We clarify the temperature scaling of the nonreciprocal depairing current near the critical temperature and point out its significant enhancement at low temperatures. It is also found that the nonreciprocal critical current shows sign reversals upon increasing the magnetic field. These behaviors are understood by the nonreciprocity of the Landau critical momentum and the change in the nature of the helical superconductivity. The intrinsic SDE unveils the rich phase diagram and functionalities of noncentrosymmetric superconductors.
CHEMISTRY
APS physics

Marangoni convection driven by temperature gradient near an isotropic-nematic phase transition point

Marangoni flow driven by a temperature gradient was observed near the isotropic-nematic phase transition point. By applying the gradient to a liquid crystalline material in sandwich cells, it was possible to measure the flow field near the air interface using the photobleaching method. In the isotropic phase, the direction of the observed flow was opposite to that in the nematic phase. Moreover, when the measurement was performed in the coexistence state of these phases, the flow direction depended on the coating materials of the cell substrates. These singular flow properties are explained well by the singular changes in surface tension and the shape of the air interface near the transition point.
SCIENCE
APS physics

Testing Real Quantum Theory in an Optical Quantum Network

Quantum theory is commonly formulated in complex Hilbert spaces. However, the question of whether complex numbers need to be given a fundamental role in the theory has been debated since its pioneering days. Recently it has been shown that tests in the spirit of a Bell inequality can reveal quantum predictions in entanglement swapping scenarios that cannot be modeled by the natural real-number analog of standard quantum theory. Here, we tailor such tests for implementation in state-of-the-art photonic systems. We experimentally demonstrate quantum correlations in a network of three parties and two independent EPR sources that violate the constraints of real quantum theory by over 4.5 standard deviations, hence disproving real quantum theory as a universal physical theory.
PHYSICS

