RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes kicked off a stretch of four games in six days with a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday. For Vegas it was the second game in as many nights, traveling south after picking up a 1-0 shutout victory over the Washington Capitals Monday. They came out of the gate with a strong couple of shifts, establishing strong pressure on the Canes as they were attempting to escape their own zone, causing a few turnovers and headaches for the home side in the opening moments.

NHL ・ 4 HOURS AGO