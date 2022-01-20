ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ride-Hailing Service Market 2022 Actionable Strategy & Insights

 5 days ago

The advent of technology has offered a lot to the world. There could barely be any area left without the impact of technology. Moreover, transportation has been amongst the major areas, where technology has played an essential role. In the same way, the emergence of ride-hailing services has started a revolution...

Drone Package Delivery Market May See a Big Move | Drone Delivery Canada, Amazon, Boeing, FedEx, DHL

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Drone Package Delivery Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Amazon, Boeing, FedEx, DHL, Matternet, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada, Workhorse Group, Flirtey & Airbus etc.
MARKETS
BFSI Security Market Research Status, Business Growth Analysis by Top Countries Data and Segments Insights 2020 - 2027

BFSI Security Market Advancement, Growth Prospects, Target Audience, and Segmentation | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "BFSI Security Market by Security Type (Physical Security [System & Services] and Information Security [Solution & Services]), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), and End User (Bank, Insurance Companies, and Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027".
MARKETS
Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Growth To Be Stimulated By Brisk Technological Expansions During 2021 - 2030

Smart Glass and Smart Window Market Advancement, Growth Prospects, Target Audience, and Segmentation | Covid-19 Impact Analysis. Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Smart Glass and Smart Window Market by Technology (Active Glasses and Passive Glasses) and by Application (Automotive, Aircraft, Marine, and Construction) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030".
MARKETS
Fleece Clothing Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | Jack Wolfskin, Discovery, Blackyak, Kailas

Latest research study on Global Fleece Clothing Market provide consumer and retail companies with high level global and regional insights about shift to value and essentials in Fleece Clothing Industry. With coverage on market maker showcasing different customer segments; companies can tailor their business strategies to maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Columbia(US), Jack Wolfskin(Germany), Discovery(US), Blackyak(Korea), Kailas(China), The North Face(US), Arc'teryx(Canada), Pinewood(Sweden), Camel(US), Timberland(US).Get an Inside Scoop of Global Fleece Clothing Market StudyMany of the longer-term changes in consume behavior are still in flux, giving companies an opportunity to help shape the next normal.The depth of the data collected in Fleece Clothing Market study makes it possible for companies to analyse and forecast the behaviours and preferences of their customers by geography/country, by applications / end-users and/ or product category. The scope includes Type (, Single & A Part Of Windbreaker), Application (on, Outdoor, Mountaineering, Hiking), Countries by Region and Players.
APPAREL
Content-control Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | Symantec, Kaspersky, Qustodio, OpenDNS

Latest survey on Global Content-control Software Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of Content-control Software to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in Global Content-control Software market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Symantec, Kaspersky, Qustodio, Meet Circle, Blue Coat Systems, Net Nanny, AVG, KidLogger, OpenDNS, Webroot, Salfeld.
SOFTWARE
Mhealth Market is Booming Worldwide | Omron, Apple, AirStrip Technologies

The global mHealth market size was valued at USD 45.7 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2021 to 2028. Growing penetration of smartphones & internet connectivity and supportive government initiatives are among the key factors driving the market growth. Rising demand for preventive healthcare and increasing funding for the mHealth startups are also expected to boost the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of mobile health technologies by patients, physicians, and other healthcare faculties is another important factor contributing to the market growth. For instance, as per a survey conducted in 2019 on students in two high schools in Croatia, published by the Journal of Librarianship and Information Science, around 84.3% of respondents reported having utilized their mobile devices for health information.
CELL PHONES
Home Entertainment Market is Projected to Showcase Significant Growth | Sony, Apple, Panasonic, LG

The Home Entertainment Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Home Entertainment industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Sony Corporation, Apple, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, Samsung, Bose Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic, Microsoft Corporation, Koninklijke Philips & Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
ELECTRONICS
Medical Tourism Market Size Worth USD 77.30 Billion | 20.5-GR by 2027

Market Research Future (MRFR) presumes that the medical tourism market is projected to reach USD 77.30 Billion 20.5?GR during the forecast period. Mounting unmet medical needs force people to opt for regions offering cost-efficient treatment options. Developments in hospital management also facilitate advances in the medical tourism field, while the appeal of comfortable as well as luxurious stays in medical facilities foster the medical tourism market share as well. The blossoming geriatric patient base combined with the surging purchasing capacity of the middle-class populace will further uplift the position of the medical tourism industry in subsequent years.
INDUSTRY
Rapidly Growing Personal care and cosmetic Industry will Foster Expansion of the $829.7 Million Floss Picks Market

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Floss picks Market by Product Type, Shape, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026," the global floss picks market size was at $575.6 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $829.7 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $254.1 million from 2018 to 2026. Dental and oral care has been one of the prominent concerns among the consumers in the recent past. Flossing is one of the major practices followed in dental and oral care, as it removes plaque between teeth, a prominent site for periodontal diseases.
BUSINESS
Herbal Medicine Market Size Estimation, Future Growth, Share Value, Regional Outlook and Sales Projection by 2027

Herbal medicine market is projected to reach USD 136024.26 Million at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period, predicted by Market Research Future (MRFR). The global Herbal medicine market has witnessed massive growth over recent years. The market's growth is being driven by the rising demand for herbal medicines among the growing population, growing awareness regarding the benefits of herbal medicines, and cost-effectiveness. However, poor standardization of herbal medicines is projected to restrict the market's growth. Nevertheless, rising research investments and funding in herbal medicines are likely to offer lucrative opportunities over the forecasted era.
ECONOMY
Workshoes Market is going to Boom | SKECHERS, Shoes For Crews, Timberland

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Workshoes Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in a presentable format. In the Study, you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market-associated stakeholders. The growth of the Workshoes Market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
APPAREL
Almond Protein Market Opportunity Assessment, Key Factors and Challenges Forecast 2030

Almonds belongs to the Rosaceae family. Almonds are the edible seeds of Prunus dulcis, commonly known as almond tree. Almonds are also used to produce almond oil, milk, flour, butter, or paste. Almonds can be distinguished in two varieties sweet almond and bitter almond. Sweet almonds are edible type consumed as nuts. Sweet almond is also used in cooking as almond oil. Bitter almond is used in manufacturing of flavoring extracts for liqueurs and foods. Almond protein is available in the powder form. The powder is a more concentrated source of protein than whole almonds. Almond protein is a prominent plant-based, grain-free option, and a good alternative for soy protein.
MARKETS
Back to College Products Market Size Is Projected To Reach $686.1 Billion By 2030 | Allied Market Research

Allied market research offers a latest published report on "Global Back to College Products Market, 2021-2030". In addition, the report on the global Back to College Products Market sizing & forecasting, Y-o-Y growth analysis, and market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and trends covering the overall prospect of the market.
MARKETS
Global Advanced Functional Materials Market To Be Driven By The Surging Demand From Medical Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Advanced Functional Materials Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global advanced functional materials market, assessing the market based on its type, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Global Adhesive Films Market To Be Driven By Rising Industrialisation In The Asia Pacific Region In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Adhesive Films Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global adhesive films market, assessing the market based on its segments like resin type, technology, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the newest trends within the industry and studies their impact on the general market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, alongside analysing the market supported the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
United States Desiccants Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand From Food Packaging And Pharmaceutical Industries In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'United States Desiccants Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the United States desiccants market, assessing the market based on its segments like process, type, and applications. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
Why Tobacco Market Is No Friend To Small Business | Tobacco Market Expected to Reach $262.8 Billion by 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Tobacco Market by Type (Virginia, Burley, Nicotiana Rustica, Oriental, and Others), Product (Cigar, Cigarette, Kretek, Snuff, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027." According to the report, the global tobacco industry generated $183.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to generate $262.8 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2027.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Functional Proteins Market is driven by rise in demand for animal-derived proteins in sports and fitness nutrition

Functional proteins are biochemical compounds comprising polypeptides that carry out biological activities. For instance, the immunoglobulins present in colostrum has a positive impact on the immune system of animals. These proteins have several benefits such as improve health, mitigate the effect of pathogens, and reduce recovery time after intestinal disorder.
MARKETS

