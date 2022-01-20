ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Freight Software Market Eyewitness Huge Growth, Impact And Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Booming Business -2027

atlantanews.net
 3 days ago

Freightdata 2000 ,Freightos ,FreightPOP ,Freightview ,Hard Core Technology Corp.,Infor ,Magaya ,Riege Software International GmbH ,Shiprocket ,The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Global Air Freight Software Market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2025. Factors such as rapidly growing global trade and the increasing need for...

www.atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

Sunglasses Market Size, Share, Top Key Players Update, Sales, Market Penetration, Business Opportunity, and Global Forecast to 2027

The global sunglasses market size was valued at $16,851 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $18,164 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027. Increased market awareness and desire for protection against ultraviolet radiation and glare, as well as the rising success of sunglasses as a fashion trend, are driving the growth rate of sunglasses. Therefore, the above considerations increase the market share for sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
atlantanews.net

Skin Lightening Products Market Analysis, Industry Demand, Scope, Future Growth, Key Players Information, Regional Trend and Business Prospect by Forecast till 2027

Skin Lightening Products Market is expected to grow at Significant CAGR from 2020 to 2027 as per MRFR Analysis., the target audience understands having fair skin as a degree of confidence and enhanced beauty especially amongst the female customers, and hence, the skin lightening products market is expecting to add onto the prevalent rate and grow more during the ongoing forecast period of 2020-2027.
SKIN CARE
atlantanews.net

Organic Milk Replacers Market Survey Size and Scope 2021, Economic Status and Development Strategies, Business Share, Industry Growth Opportunities Analysis and Forecast2027

Organic milk replacers are ingredients containing the same nutrient content as milk and acts as a substitute for milk. This will be valuable to farmers in the animal husbandry sector. The replacers are made without the use of genetically modified organisms and provide vital micro-nutrients to calves. The global organic milk replacers market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains factors Global Liquid Milk Replacers Market size was estimated at USD 646.03 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 683.50 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% to reach USD 982.08 million by 2027.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Toothpaste Market Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report Forecast till 2026

The toothpaste market is getting impacted by several factors and Market Research Future (MRFR) has analyzed them in detail. The global market is slated to score more than USD 21,642 million valuation over the review period (2018-2025). During this period, it will also achieve a 4.80?GR. By volume, the global market will reach 7,806.7 million units by 2025.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Silage Additives Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts(2020-2025)

Silage is grass or green fodder which is compressed or compacted and placed within silos to be used as animal feed. Silage additives are applied to silage crops for supporting the fermentation process and increase the population of bacteria required in creating the right environment for growth. Crops grown using such fodder include pearl millet, oats, sorghum, and maize. The global silage additives market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) comprises an in-depth analysis of the market with the focus on natural feeds and its impact on agriculture The Global Silage Additives Market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period (2020-2025)
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Market To Be Driven At A CAGR Of 9% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Building-Integrated Photovoltaics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global building-integrated photovoltaics market, assessing the market based on its segments like technology, application, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Software
atlantanews.net

Instant Water Heater Market to Witness Incremental Growth at 7.70-GR to Surpass $2,6948.2 million by the End of 2021-2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "instant water heater market by product type, application, and distribution channel: opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2027," the global instant water heater market size was valued at $ 18,810.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $ 26,948.2 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.70% from 2021 to 2027.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Foot Care Products Market is Expected to Reach $4.59 Billion by 2027-Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Foot Care Products Market by Product, Application and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027," The global foot care products market size was valued at $2.92 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $4.59 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Foot care products are largely used as over-the-counter skin nourishing cosmetic among people involved in outdoor & indoor activities. Foot care products help to recover skin from damage and infections, as these products consists of antioxidants, vitamins, and other soothing ingredients. The organic foot care products include ingredients such as essential oils.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Thermochromic Material Market to witness commendable growth over 2021-2030 | It is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. However, both Europe and Asia-Pacific Thermochromic material market is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Anti-Microbial Coatings Market Research & Growth Opportunities In Global Industry By 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Anti-Microbial Coatings Market by Type (Anti-Bacterial, Anti-Viral, Anti-Fungal, and Others), Coating Material (Silver, Copper, Graphene, Titanium Dioxide, and Others), Application (Protective Clothing, Medical, Air & Water Treatment, Packaging, Building & Construction, Mold Remediation, and Others), and Form (Spray, Powder, Liquid, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global anti-microbial coatings industry generated $4.0 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $11.6 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 13.3% from 2020 to 2027.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

International PEO Service Market May Set New Growth Story | EuroDev, Global Upside, iWorkGlobal

Latest survey on International PEO Service Market is conducted to provide hidden gems performance analysis of International PEO Service to better demonstrate competitive environment . The study is a mix of quantitative market stats and qualitative analytical information to uncover market size revenue breakdown by key business segments and end use applications. The report bridges the historical data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasted till 2026*, the outbreak of latest scenario in International PEO Service market have made companies uncertain about their future outlook as the disturbance in value chain have made serious economic slump. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and profiled in the study are Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Acumen International, ELEMENTS GLOBAL SERVICES, EuroDev, Globalization Partners, Global Upside, iWorkGlobal, Mauve Group, New Horizons Global Partners, Papaya Global, PEO Worldwide, Safeguard Global, Shield GEO Services & Velocity Global.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Adaptive Learning Software Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Adaptive Learning Software Market by Application (Student Collaboration, Analytics and Insight, E-Learning Authoring, Integrated Learning Management System, and Others) and End User (K-12, Higher Education, and Corporate) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Adaptive Learning Software Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Asia Pacific Flexible Display Market Scope of Current and Future Industry 2028

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Asia Pacific Flexible Display Market - Opportunities and Forecasts, 2021-2028″ The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the Asia Pacific Flexible Display Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Potable and Waste Water Treatment Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Veolia, Improchem, SUEZ

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Potable and Waste Water Treatment Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Potable and Waste Water Treatment market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Dual Chamber Bottle Market is Booming Worldwide | Continental Bottle, BlenderBottle, Berk Company

Latest released the research study on Global Dual Chamber Bottle Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Dual Chamber Bottle Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Dual Chamber Bottle The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Continental Bottle Company(United States),Duothirst Limited(United Kingdom),BlenderBottle Company(United States),Shenzhen Xin Yue Tang Plastic & Hardware Co., Ltd. (China),Berk Company, LLC (United States),Raepak Ltd. (United Kingdom),Plastic Technologies Inc. (United States),Hebei Xinfuda Plastic Products Co., Ltd (China)
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Enterprise VSAT Market is Going to Boom | Cambium Networks, Via Sat, Sky Casters

The Latest Released Enterprise VSAT market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Enterprise VSAT market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Enterprise VSAT market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Gilat Satellite Networks, Hughes Network Systems, ViaSat, VT iDirect, Bharti Airtel, Cambium Networks, Comtech Telecommunications, Emerging Markets Communications (EMC), GigaSat, Newtec, OmniAccess, SageNet, SkyCasters, Tatanet Services & Telespazio.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Apple Charging Cable Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Nomad, APPLE, Nomad

Latest released the research study on Global Apple Charging Cable Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Apple Charging Cable Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Apple Charging Cable. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Anker (China), Native Union (Hong Kong), Nomad (United States), Fusechicken (United States), PISEN (Malaysia), UGREEN (China), ROMOSS (China), PHILIPS (Netherlands) and APPLE (United States).
MARKETS

