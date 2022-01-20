ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AAA: Oil prices are up 10% in 2022, dragging gas prices higher

By Guest
ormondbeachobserver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida gas prices are being dragged higher by the rising price of oil. The U.S. price for crude increased 6% last week, as global supplies struggle to meet demand. The average price for gasoline rose 3 cents per gallon last week. The state average is now $3.22 per gallon, which remains...

KX News

Why are oil prices high, and any relief in sight?

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone who’s bought food, paid rent or looked for a used car recently has come up against the billowing inflation that has engulfed the U.S. economy. And, with surging oil prices keeping gasoline high, so has anyone who’s filled up a car. Energy costs have been one of the main drivers […]
goldrushcam.com

AAA Reports National Gas Prices Creep Higher as Global Oil Supplies Remain Tight – California at $4.64 Declines One Cent Week-Over-Week

January 25, 2022 - WASHINGTON, D.C. - Despite typical low seasonal demand for gasoline, pump prices are clawing their way higher. The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.33, two cents more than a week ago. The culprit is the rising price for oil, which is now bobbing around $85 per barrel, nearly $20 more than in November. Last week, both OPEC and U.S. energy officials said the COVID-19 omicron variant is no longer expected to slow the continued recovery of petroleum demand in 2022. Despite this, OPEC and its allies are maintaining their planned modest production increases and will not dramatically ramp up output. The result will be a continued tight supply of oil.
State
Florida State
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show weekly U.S. supplies down for crude, up for gasoline

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies declined by 872,000 barrels for the week ended Jan. 21, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed a weekly inventory climb of 2.4 million barrels for gasoline, while distillate supplies fell by 2.2 million barrels. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub edged down by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.1 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for a weekly supply increase of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 1.6 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved slightly lower in the electronic trading session after the API data. March West Texas Intermediate crude was at $85.20 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $85.60 on the New York Mercantile.
texasstandard.org

A return to pre-pandemic oil demand, and limited supply, likely means higher gas prices this year

If projections from the International Energy Agency, or IEA, are accurate, the global oil market is in for another bumpy ride in 2022. Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas for Kpler, spoke with Texas Standard about what to expect this year, including how an expected return to pre-pandemic levels of oil demand could help stabilize some of the market’s volatility. But will there be enough supply to meet demand, and where do Texas oil producers fit in the equation? Listen to the interview in the audio player above or read the transcript below.
valdostatoday.com

AAA: Georgia gas price average increases

The average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Georgia increased 2 cents per gallon more than a week ago. Georgia gas prices experienced a slight increase. Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $3.13 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Monday’s state average is 2 cents more than a week ago, 2 cents more than last month, and 89 cents more than this time last year.
theapopkavoice.com

AAA: Florida gas prices tick up from last week

Florida gas prices haven't moved much, even as the price of crude rises to multi-year highs. The average price for gasoline in Florida is $3.23 per gallon. That's 1-cent more than a week ago and the same price as this time last month. "Oil prices have surged in 2022, but...
newsdaytonabeach.com

AAA: Gas Prices Didn't Move Much

Daytona Beach, FL - While they didn’t move much, gas prices moved in the one direction no one wanted them to go, up. The latest report from AAA says Florida is now dealing with a $3.23 per gallon average price of gas, just a penny up from last week. That same week, industry experts warned that gas prices could start to climb along with the price of oil. This week, however, gas prices have gone up despite a minor drop in the price of oil.
abcnews4.com

South Carolina, national gas prices inch higher

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Gas prices in South Carolina and across the nation are a little bit higher entering the final full week of January. On Monday, GasBuddy announced that average gasoline prices in The Palmetto State rose 0.4¢ over the past week, reaching $3.00 per gallon. Meanwhile,...
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Gas Prices Remain Steady, Still Slightly Higher Than National Average

BOSTON (CBS) — Gas prices have remained steady over the past week. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in Massachusetts gas is currently $3.36 a gallon, as it was on January 19. That’s a dollar more than gas cost a year ago and 2 cents lower than it was a month ago. AAA said the Massachusetts average gas price is 3 cents higher than the national average. Despite typical low seasonal demand, the rising cost of crude oil is causing pump prices to go up. The national average for a gallon of gas has gone up 2 cents in the last week and 5 cents in the last month.
wnypapers.com

Gas prices go up. Again.

Batavia – $3.43 (down 1 cent from last week) Buffalo – $3.45 (up 1 cent from last week) Ithaca – $3.49 (no change from last week) Rochester – $3.50 (up 1 cent from last week) Rome – $3.53 (up 1 cent from last week) Syracuse...
WFMJ.com

Gas prices decrease in Northeast Ohio while crude oil prices rise

Gas prices have decreased by two cents in Northeast Ohio bringing the price to $3.075 per gallon, according to Triple A East Central Gas Price report. The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.33, which is two cents more than a week ago. Oil is around $85 per...
everythinglubbock.com

AAA Texas: Statewide gas price average still the lowest in US this week

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lone Star State continued to reported the lowest gas price average in the nation this week despite rising prices, according to a news release from AAA Texas. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel was reported at $3.000 on Saturday and...
Huntsville Item

Texas boasts cheapest gas price average in America; rising crude oil costs lead to higher pump prices

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.96 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is four cents more than it was on this day last week and is 84 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.35 per gallon while drivers in Amarillo and San Antonio are paying the least at $2.87 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.32, which is two cents more when compared to this day last week and 93 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
goldrushcam.com

AAA Reports Despite Less Demand Nationally for Gas, Consumers Find Higher Pump Prices – California at $4.65 Sees No Change Week-Over-Week

January 19, 2022 - WASHINGTON, D.C. - Gasoline prices rose a penny last week, driven primarily by the cost of crude oil, which has vaulted above $80 a barrel. The primary reason for the rise in oil prices is the perception that the COVID-19 omicron variant may ebb, allowing the world’s economic engines to kick into high gear. The potential increase in oil demand, coupled with lagging crude production, will only increase prices. Since the price of oil accounts for roughly half of what consumers pay at the pump, higher oil costs will likely result in higher gasoline costs. The national average for a gallon of gas rose one cent to $3.31.
