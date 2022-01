The Missouri Tigers displayed grit and toughness throughout the entirety of their 78-69 win over the Texas A&M Aggies. The first quarter was a back-and-forth between Mizzou and A&M. Lauren Hansen started the game off with a three pointer within the first 10 seconds of the game, and Hayley Frank followed a minute later with a three pointer of her own. Haley Troup scored in transition off a turnover with a layup and Mizzou was suddenly on an 8-2 run. Aijha Blackwell also got her offense started early with a three pointer, a much needed momentum shifter that would help define the rest of the game. Kiya Dorroh joined in the three point fun as well with a wide-open three on the left wing, and just like that, Mizzou was up 14-7.

