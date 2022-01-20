ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Bridgeport ranks in top 10 among worst cities for STEM opportunities

By News 12 Staff
According to WalletHub, science, technology, engineering and math careers are expected to grow 10.5% between 2020 and 2030. Unfortunately, not all cities are offering the same opportunities for those professionals.

The site researched to see which cities were the best to find STEM opportunities.

Bridgeport ranked sixth among the worst. Deltona, Florida and Jackson, Mississippi were ranked top two worst.

The cities that ranked top three are Seattle, Austin and Boston.

WalletHub looked at several key areas including professional opportunities, STEM-friendliness and quality of life.

