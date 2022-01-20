THE LEGAL CORNER: Probate Without a Will in Texas

Regarding “A case can be made for approving medical aid in dying,” (Jan. 20): A Connecticut woman, dying a prolonged and difficult death, was mentioned in this article as being quite rightly offended knowing that 75 percent of Connecticut voters favor medical aid in dying (MAID) but their state legislature had no time to consider this issue but had time to make pizza their state’s official food. Shameful! In recent polls, the majority of Americans support MAID, with a Gallup poll revealing that the majority of church attendees support it, as do all political groups, including Republicans. Texas state leaders need to answer this question: If they value personal liberty, individual responsibility and self determination in medical care decisions, what is keeping them from supporting medical aid in dying? A dying, suffering human being deserves a last best gift — the right to choose the right to die humanely.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO