Whenever frustration, disappointment or even anger is felt toward the UNC administration and governing bodies, who do you blame?. It could be Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz, who faced much criticism on UNC’s botched reopening plan in the fall of 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It could be the Board of Trustees, which failed to approve Nikole Hannah-Jones’ application for tenure despite many recommendations for approval. Or maybe it’s the Board of Governors, which decided to provide $2.5 million to the Sons of Confederate Veterans to continue the preservation of the fallen Silent Sam monument until the deal was voided by a judge.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO