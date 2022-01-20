ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weapon X Mailbag: Will the Eagles use all three of their first-round picks in 2022?

By shamus_clancy
Cover picture for the articleIf you have questions for a future mailbag, you can tweet at me or send an email to bleedinggreeninfo(at)gmail(dot)com. @SnarkyLorax: Over/under 2.5 first round draft picks the Eagles actually draft in 2022. @jsileo22: Thoughts on trading one of the first rounders into next year vs. loading up with 3...

bleedinggreennation.com

2022 NFL Draft Needs: Eagles right to stick with Jalen Hurts

With the 2022 NFL Draft a few months away, let’s take stock of the Eagles’ roster, the talent of the draft class and where it leaves the team in terms of how to address needs. This will be a position-by-position roster review with some draft outlook incorporated. First up, quarterback.
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Looks like the Vikings won’t be helping the Eagles get extra draft picks

Well, it looks like the Philadelphia Eagles will not be receiving some extra draft picks by way of the Minnesota Vikings this offseason. NFL insider Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings have narrowed their general manager search down to the following two “finalists”:. Browns vice president of football operations...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Nick Sirianni trying to prevent Jason Kelce from retiring

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Despite playing through pain, he hasn’t missed a game since 2014. But at 34, Kelce is considering hanging up his cleats and calling it a career. He said as much after the season-ending loss to Tampa Bay. Eagles head coach Nick Siranni wants to delay the end of Kelce’s career in Philadelphia, at least a few more years. A guest on the Angelo Cataldi Show Thursday morning, Sirianni was asked what measures he’s taking to entice him to stick around. “I sent him two kegs of beer yesterday. You know what, he’s awesome and I’ve told him how much we want him back. He’s an unbelievable leader. Everything you hear about—if you don’t know Jason Kelce personally, everything you hear about him is as advertised. He’s awesome, he’s a great leader, he’s a great player.”
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

NFL Mock Draft Simulation: Eagles add defensive reinforcements

Welcome back to BGN’s Mock Simulation Series. In these weekly articles, I use the awesome draft simulator over at The Draft Network to play out different draft scenarios for the Eagles. Philadelphia has a *ton* of picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, so there are plenty of avenues for roster improvement that we will explore over the next few months.
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles mailbag: Can Mailata turn into a Pro Bowler?

It’ll be a little weird this weekend, not watching the Eagles play. After their 31-15 loss last Sunday in Tampa, the Eagles are now officially in offseason mode and so are we. It’s time to start looking ahead to the future. But in the meantime, you guys had...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Texans seeking second interview with Jonathan Gannon

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... We do know, however, that current Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon impressed enough in his initial meeting with Nick Caserio & Co. to merit the organization pursuing a second interview. Gannon seems to have left every team he’s spoken with wanting more. Will Jonathan Gannon be the next head coach of the Houston Texans? If he’s as hot a commodity as the tweets above indicate, would he want the Texans job over the other ones he’s under consideration for?
NFL
NBC Sports

Eagles mailbag: Contingency plans on the offensive line

As you get ready to enjoy some more football today, let’s take another dip into the mailbag. I answered your first bunch of questions yesterday. We looked at Jordan Mailata’s future, why teams are interviewing Jonathan Gannon and the TE2 position. Plenty more to get to today:. This...
NFL
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: “Pretty good reason to conclude that the defense underperformed in 2021”

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... On the one hand, the Eagles’ practice squad players gave up 475 yards and 51 points to Dallas in a meaningless Week 18 game that skews the above rankings some. On the other hand, the Eagles’ defense was gifted a who’s who of craptastic opposing quarterbacks in 10 of their 18 games. So we’ll call that a wash, and consider the above advanced stats a fair representation of what the Eagles’ defense was in 2021. And it’s not really pretty. Was it the players or the scheme? Certainly, the Eagles’ defensive personnel isn’t great. But it’s also not bad. [...] There’s pretty good reason to conclude that the Eagles’ defense underperformed in 2021. And yet, Gannon is somehow a hot name on the head coaching hiring circuit, having scored interview opportunities in Minnesota, Denver, and Houston. The common talking points from national media types — and reporters in the cities that Gannon has interviewed in — is that Gannon is “smart” and “connects well with players.” OK, that’s nice. But don’t the actual results kinda matter?
NFL
