Young kids love pretending to be grown-ups by playing with cell phones and trying on their parent’s shoes. While this is all very fun and cute, it's an excellent time for parents to harness that excitement and teach them some useful grown-up responsibilities, such as household chores. By teaching them some basic tasks and giving them the right tools (not plasticky toys), you're helping them master important life skills and giving them a sense of independence at the same time. There is nothing more wonderful than when your preschooler proudly accomplishes their first grown-up task like vacuuming the floor or making a salad.

KIDS ・ 3 DAYS AGO